Cuyahoga County struggling with in-person voting, faring well with mail-in ballots

Early mail-in voting has been high in Cuyahoga County ahead of the Nov. 4 election, but in-person voting numbers are low.

As of Tuesday, Cuyahoga County has cast the most total early votes among Ohio counties this early election cycle, but has cast the 10th most in-person ballots. Cuyahoga is the second-most populous county out of 88 in the state.

Cuyahoga County joined boards of elections across the country Tuesday to celebrate “Vote Early Day,” a week from the general election. According to the board, of the more than 3,500 people who have voted early in-person in the county so far, about 500 voted on Monday.

“We need everyone to vote. Because if only 50% of us vote, it's not an accurate vote if levies should go up, if taxes should be expelled or whatever. So please, everyone, it takes all of us,” said Cuyahoga County Council Vice President Yvonne Conwell.

The board said it sent out more than 58,000 mail-in ballots, which account for one in three mail-in ballots issued in the state.

An election without a presidential race and many uncontested races in the county means fewer political ads and potentially less voter engagement, said Anthony Perlatti, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

“We have that kind of working against us,” Perlatti said. “A lot of people don't even realize that there's an election going on, no matter how hard we try.”

Cuyahoga County has mayoral races in Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights and Cleveland, which is also voting to fill city council seats after its council redistricting. Cuyahoga County voter turnout was about 26.5% in 2021, the last time Cleveland had a mayoral election.

According to the board, Monday’s early turnout was the highest it’s been this election cycle. Perlatti said if that pace keeps up, Cuyahoga County could go from 10th highest to third highest among Ohio counties by Sunday.

“It is a municipal election year, which are just as important — if not more important — than the president. But people don't always register with that,” Perlatti said. “This is your safety services and how your property taxes are spent, and schools and judges and all those types of things.”

Jenna Thomas, from Cleveland, voted Tuesday realizing she would be on vacation during Election Day.

“We've had to fight for our right to vote, both as a minority and as a woman. I don't feel like it's something I can take for granted,” Thomas said.

Minnie Bell, from Bedford Heights, voted early knowing that some days can be unpredictably busy.

“To me, I never know. Sometimes I have a good day, sometimes I have a bad day, and I didn't want to wait,” Bell said.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Lakewood High School seniors Jacob Stoll, Liam McGann and Connor Coleman.

At the board of elections Tuesday, the county awarded three Lakewood High School seniors as the winners of a social media contest for encouraging youth to get engaged in the election process.

The students made a TikTok video for the contest, which was part of the county's "Your Voice Matters" youth voting summit.

“Whether it's the federal representatives or your just local county representatives, they really build the community around you,” said student Connor Coleman, who will be voting for the first time this election. "So choosing people who you want to represent your community was definitely very important.”

Early in-person voting runs through Sunday. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is open for early voting from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Mail-ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.