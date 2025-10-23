Nearly 200,000 in Cuyahoga County could be affected if food benefits (SNAP) are halted by government shutdown

In an attempt to prevent a critical food assistance program from halting, Cuyahoga County leaders are calling on the president and Congress to end the federal shutdown.

More than 190,000 Cuyahoga County residents are at risk of losing their November benefits to SNAP, the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often referred to as food stamps or EBT (electronic benefit transfer). The program helps more than 40 million low-income Americans. Continued funding for SNAP is contingent on the passing of a federal budget, which has been put on pause by the shutdown. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees SNAP, does not have enough funding currently to fulfill next month’s SNAP benefits.

“We created this crisis, and we have the power and the moral obligation to end it,” Cuyahoga County Councilmember Meredith Turner said. “Families will struggle. Children will go hungry and the progress we’ve made in reducing food insecurity will vanish overnight.”

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said the county is working with food banks and social services to feed people if the shutdown continues into November.

“But the truth is, no local safety net can absorb the shock of this magnitude," Ronayne said. "Unfortunately, the decision not to fund SNAP benefits is a choice. The President of the United States and his administration can authorize the use of USDA’s contingency fund to keep SNAP going.”

Ronayne also called on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to use emergency funds to make up for lost SNAP funding.

“During previous federal funding lapses, states have acted swiftly to provide temporary resources to sustain critical nutrition programs,” Ronayne said. “If this isn’t a rainy day, folks, I don’t know what is.”

Diane Howard is a West side Cleveland senior citizen and a SNAP recipient.

“I couldn’t really afford to buy food without SNAP," Howard said. "Or adding a little bit of money with SNAP. I couldn’t afford it. I might as well tell my children, ‘Put me in a graveyard I guess.’ I hate to say that, but it’s coming to that."

Ronayne also said SNAP spending is necessary to keep Ohio’s grocery economy functioning.

“It’s not just families who suffer," Ronayne said. "It’s cashiers, it’s stock clerks whose hours get cut. A lot is on the line for these small business owners who lose revenue.”

U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown said she is working with fellow Ohio U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes to create a bill that would ensure SNAP benefits are continued during any future federal government shutdowns.

“Feeding families should never be held hostage to political gains,” Brown said.

Cleveland Councilmember Stephanie Howse-Jones called on local companies that have benefited from federal tax cuts to be charitable for the looming hunger issues.

“We’ll see come November if they will let it rain on us through the economics," Howse-Jones said. "We’ll see. But if history proves, it’s not likely."

There’s also a growing concern that funding for WIC, a federally funded nutrition program for women, infants and children, will stop receiving funding next month. WIC did receive temporary emergency funds earlier this month from the White House to remain stable through the end of October.