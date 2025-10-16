Cuyahoga executive Chris Ronayne touts ‘welcoming’ government for newcomers, addresses Browns deal

In his third State of the County address, Executive Chris Ronayne characterized Cuyahoga County as “welcoming to all” amid a politically volatile climate for immigrants and other minority populations.

During his 40-minute speech on Thursday, an upbeat Ronayne touted the county’s best efforts to elevate newcomers and make the city more accommodating to its diverse population.

“Whether you and your family have been here for generations or you just arrived, if you want to make this place your home, you’re Cuyahoga,” Ronayne said.

Ronayne highlighted the county’s welcome center, which opened its doors to more than 10,000 immigrants and refugees to provide community resources, jobs and housing since February.

“Newcomers, people and families who choose Cuyahoga County; they don’t just bring their hopes and dreams with them, they also bring jobs and economic development,” Ronayne said, citing Cuyahoga County’s investment in Re:Source Cleveland’s Ohio City Farms’ permanent kitchen facility, allowing refugees entrepreneurial space to develop their businesses.

He hit on that messaging throughout his speech, pointing to the newly erected statues in Downtown’s Superman Plaza of the comic book creators Jerry Sieger and Joe Shuster, Clevelanders and children of European immigrants.

As usual, the Browns were top of mind for residents. The first community question turned to the recent agreement between Mayor Justin Bibb and Browns’ owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, in which the Haslam Sports Group vowed to invest $100 million to the city’s lakefront plan and stadium demolition to move the team to the neighborhood suburb of Brook Park.

Ronayne has strongly opposed the Browns’ move out of downtown, even marking county resources as off limits to the Haslams. He doubled down on that vow at Thursday’s address but said he needs to work with everyone.

“We can agree to disagree, but we can do it honorably,” Ronayne said.

He said he texted Bibb the day after the agreement was announced about a different lakefront issue; “going after” Burke Lakefront Airport, which Bibb has said he hopes to remove to free up greenspace.

Ronayne also commended county council for passing legislation to protect other minority populations, including the state’s first countywide ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth and the passage of the CROWN Act that prohibits discrimination against naturally Black hairstyles and textures, like braids and dreadlocks in the workplace.

Ronayne pointed to national conferences like the Urban League and National Association of Black Journalists that brought hundreds of thousands of out-of-towners to Cleveland, taking a victory lap on the city and county’s official procurement of the Special Olympics in 2030.

“We welcome and we lead with a welcoming nature,” Ronayne said.

Then, Ronayne turned to challenges facing the county amid the ongoing federal government shutdown and “unprecedented” cuts to programs that will impact thousands of Cuyahoga County’s food benefits and healthcare.

“We’re going to have to face Draconian cuts … as if we’re in COVID again and we’re going to have to apply our best selves,” Ronayne said.

The county is leveraging community partnerships to face the “coming storm,” he said. That includes the launch of a Cuyahoga County Hunger Response Team later this month and the recent hiring of more social workers.

“This is how we prepare for changes coming our way,” Ronayne said.

Meanwhile, he said the county is investing in its employees, with a promise to bring every county employee to a $20 an hour minimum wage in 2026.

As Cuyahoga County property owners began paying taxes in 2025 after last year's sextennial appraisal hikes, Ronayne tapped on state legislators to pass laws that could provide relief, like circuit breakers and homestead exemptions, while urging voters to oppose any measure that could eliminate that revenue stream to schools and libraries.

After his speech wrapped, live music from Cleveland-based Latino band Son Gitano filled the reception hall as community leaders, elected officials and residents funneled back into the Huntington Convention Center's Atrium. There, portraits of Cuyahoga County residents originating from other countries smiled on easels, reflecting Ronayne's message of a welcome county for all.