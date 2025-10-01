Under construction: Cleveland City Hall undergoing $20 million in renovations

Mayor Justin Bibb promised to modernize City Hall with streamlined services for residents. Now, the structure itself is getting an upgrade and restoration.

City Hall, which opened its doors to the public in 1916, is undergoing nearly $20 million in renovations necessary to maintain the building and its structural integrity, according to the city.

That includes a $10.3 million roof replacement, which is expected to be completed next month after more than two years of construction. As part of that project, new skylights were also installed and the roof drainage system was rebuilt.

Meanwhile, the scaffolding surrounding City Hall is likely to stay for a bit. The $9.6 million project will repair the entire granite façade and upgrade other key features, such as repairs to monumental bronze doors, exterior door replacements, a refurbishment of ornate lighting and more. That process began in May 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in November 2026.

Abbey Marshall / Ideastream Public Media Scaffolding on the backside of Cleveland City Hall.

The city spokesperson said the building, which is one of the most frequented in the city, is essential to maintain for safety. He said the wear and tear is natural and consistent with similar buildings in the region.

The building's first major exterior renovation took place in 1994, nearly 80 years after it was built. It cost $2.9 million.