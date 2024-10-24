Brook Park mayor at odds with county leadership over Cleveland Browns stadium move

As City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County officials continue to bemoan the Browns' recent announcement to vacate Downtown Cleveland in favor of a new domed stadium in a neighboring suburb, Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt is arguing the move will actually benefit the region.

The new stadium comes with an estimated $2.4 billion price tag, which the Haslams have proposed splitting with the public through state, county and local funds. Orcutt and the Browns argue a domed stadium would make Greater Cleveland more competitive with nearby cities like Detroit and Indianapolis to host other events throughout the year, such as concerts with popular artists like Taylor Swift.

"This is about job creation," Orcutt said Thursday on the Sound of Ideas, an Ideastream Public Media public affairs radio show. "If you're having more events in a stadium, we're going to have more jobs. There's going to be more people working if we're attracting more shows here and there's more to do around the region. Obviously, we're going to be bringing people in from all around the country. People will be flying in from even overseas to be able to see their favorite artist or what have you."

The stadium, located on a 176-acre former Ford auto plant site, would anchor a multi-use entertainment district with plans for apartments, dining and retail. It would also include 14,000 parking spots.

Orcutt said, as a fan, he would have "preferred for [the stadium] to stay in Cleveland," but as it became apparent billionaire owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were looking to explore a domed stadium option, he proposed the site on Brook Park Road. He touted the site's proximity to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport, Interstate 71 and rapid transit as convenience for fans coming to the city.

Some members of the public have pushed back on the proposal, saying it costs too much and would take jobs out of Cleveland, while others said it would provide an elevated fan experience. Orcutt said he's not concerned with the public sentiment when it comes to pitting city against city.

"I'm as calm as could be with this," Orcutt said. "I think we can sensationalize it, make it as if there's an issue and there's division. I am one of 59 mayors in the county. I believe that we are a region that needs to be a partnership."

Orcutt's comments contrast what Cleveland and county leaders have been saying for months: that a move away from Downtown Cleveland will not only economically damage the city but the region.

Abbey Marshall / Ideastream Public Media Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones and County Executive Chris Ronayne spoke against the Cleveland Browns' plan for a $2.4 billion stadium in Brook Park at a press conference Monday.

"We have looked at the facts, and the facts are that, and I said it before, that the Brook Park play just doesn't work," said Ronayne, who also appeared on the show. "It doesn't work from a financial standpoint, and it's frankly very detrimental to our future."

Ronayne said the public ask, estimated at $1.2 billion, is too much of a burden on taxpayers. Specific financing details have yet to be released, but Ronayne said the county is expected to foot upward of $300 million — an investment he isn't willing to risk.

Meanwhile, Orcutt has said he has yet to sit down with the county and the Browns to discuss any financing plan.

Ronayne refuted that claim, saying he has met on numerous occasions with Cleveland, Brook Park and the Browns to discuss numbers, which "don't add up" when it comes to public commitment and logistical concerns. Aside from public safety, he is also worried about airport and interstate congestion.

Ronayne and city of Cleveland leaders say they're not yet giving up.

"The conversation is not over," Ronayne said. "Just because Browns ownership Haslam Sports Group has said, 'We're going to Brook Park,' doesn't mean everybody's going with them."

Abbey Marshall / Ideastream Public Media "I am deeply, deeply disappointed that our exhaustive efforts that the Haslam Sports Group has chosen to pursue a move to Brook Park," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said during a press conference on Oct. 17. "They had the opportunity to reinvest in Cleveland... and remain highly profitable. We put those options on the table in good faith. But unfortunately, that was not enough."

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb told reporters last week he would welcome back the Browns "with open arms" if the owners changed their minds. At a Monday meeting, Cleveland City Council members called on the city's law department to enforce a state law that would put up barriers for an out-of-city move.

"I hate to hear this go down a litigious path, but I don't blame the city of Cleveland for defending itself," Ronayne said.

City Councilmember Brian Kazy has asked the county to not put any public funds behind the project.

The Browns' lease on the Downtown stadium ends in 2028.