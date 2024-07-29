Akron council rejects proposal to expand police and fire chief hiring pool

Searches for future candidates for top positions in Akron’s fire and police departments will remain for internal candidates only.

Akron City Council voted 7 to 4 to object to a ballot initiative that would have allowed voters to decide whether to expand the hiring pool to external candidates.

The proposal stems from the city's search for a police chief earlier this year, in which Mayor Shammas Malik decided to consider only internal candidates due to a state law that he believes prohibits external hires.

A committee of council members and community leaders developed a charter amendment, which ultimately aimed to diversify the pool of candidates, said Willa Keith, a retired member of the police department who served on the committee.

“The last promotions for Captain, Lieutenant and Deputy Chief were all white men. And if we don't change the system of how we promote, how we prepare our officers so we have a fair chance at promotion, it will take 15 years until we get that diverse pool,” Keith said.

But some council members felt the amendment was developed too quickly and wanted to take time and reconsider a measure in a few years.

“I’m in favor of a charter amendment, but I want to make sure we get it right,” Council President Margo Sommerville said.

Sommerville added that she’d like to have further conversations and put something on the ballot next year.

“Kind of slow-rolling it, and determining some positive steps that we can all agree upon, I think, is a good path forward,” Council Vice President Jeff Fusco said.

Other councilmembers, like Ward 2 Councilmember Phil Lombardo, worried it sent the wrong message to current police and fire employees who want to be chief.

“I mean where would this stop? Should we make an amendment to say ‘Well, let’s get a mayor from another city?’ No, we want somebody who is born and bred here in Akron or has been in the community for many years,” Lombardo said.

Councilmember Linda Omobien voted in favor of the charter proposal. The hiring process would have largely remained the same, she said – it just would have allowed the mayor to consider more diverse candidates.

“That includes individuals internally, externally… it’s just a broader net we’re casting, that’s all,” Omobien said.

In a statement after council's vote, Malik said he remains committed to "improving our hiring processes and advancing public safety."

"I respect the role of City Council and, despite the outcome, I am grateful for the many conversations we’ve had over the past several weeks. I strongly believe in the merit of this proposed amendment as well as the voters’ right to decide on this change," Malik said.

The deadline to submit the charter amendment to the Summit County Board of Elections for the November election is Sep. 3. Council takes a break in August, so Monday’s meeting was the last chance for members to vote on the measure to potentially get it onto the ballot.

Councilmembers Sommerville, Fusco, Brad McKitrick, Lombardo, Johnnie Hannah, Sharon Connor and Sam DeShazior voted to issue an adverse report on the legislation. Councilmembers Tina Boyes, Eric Garrett, Linda Omobien and Jan Davis voted against the adverse report.