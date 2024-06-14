Cleveland confirms ransomware attack, announces City Hall will be closed Monday

Cleveland officials announced late Friday that City Hall will remain closed Monday, June 17, marking the beginning of a second week of shuttered public services after a cyber threat closed the government building.

The city confirmed Friday afternoon that the attack was ransomware, a malware that blocks access to the victim's sensitive data or holds it hostage unless a ransom is paid.

Officials said the city is working to restore and recover its systems.

Those in need of birth and death certificates can submit applications online or visit Lakewood or Parma city halls.

