Akron announces plan for high-speed internet access for everyone

Akron announced Monday it's partnering with SiFi Networks, a telecom company building open access fiber networks across the country, to build an underground fiber optic network through the city.

Mayor Shammas Malik campaigned on bringing a fiber network to Akron, citing that internet connectivity is a barrier to workers and students in the city. His 100 day plan includes exploring partnerships with private providers and Summit County around affordable access to fiber, with the hope that highspeed internet will build a more worker friendly community, attract young people and bolster the city's population, which has been declining for 50 years.

Akron will provide SiFi Networks with access to the right of ways for the project, with the goal of the company building a citywide fiber optic network and affordable, high quality internet access for residents, according to a press release from the city.

SiFi plans to invest $200 million to install, maintain and operate the underground fiber optic network at no cost to the city, the press release stated. SiFi will also reimburse the city for costs associated with expediting reviews of permits during the project.

“In 2024, it is essential that every person in Akron has access to high-speed, affordable internet,” Malik said in a press release. “Through this partnership with SiFi, every resident and business in Akron will have access to fiber internet, and SiFi has agreed to work with us to subsidize rates."

Through SiFi's FiberCity Aid program, disadvantaged families will be able to receive 1gbps service at a subsidized rate, according to the city's press release. The city further stated it is committed to bringing high speed internet to residents at the lowest possible cost.

SiFi is also bringing a citywide, high speed fiber optic network to Cleveland. Cleveland City Council approved the seven year, $500 million building plan last October, also at no cost to the city. In addition, SiFi is working with more than 50 cities to build fiber networks.

During his campaign, Malik promised to commit to joining Summit Connects, a broadband network connecting the entire county to highspeed internet. Akron will continue to explore partnering with Summit Connects in the future, the press release stated.

