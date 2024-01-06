'A historic day': Akron's new mayor Shammas Malik sworn in as city's 63rd mayor

Change is coming to Akron.

That was the message of Akron’s new mayor, Shammas Malik, as he addressed the crowd at his ceremonial swearing-in at E. J. Thomas Hall in Akron Saturday.

“Today is a historic day in the city of Akron,” Malik said. “Change is about building positive energy for the city’s future.”

Malik was sworn in by former Summit County Common Pleas Judge Ted Schneiderman. Malik then gave remarks, thanking those in attendance and outlining his priorities for the city.

Malik promised "to get to work" leading the city he was born and raised in, noting he's the youngest and first person of color to be elected mayor in Akron.

His lived experience has inspired him to make inclusivity in city services a top priority, he said.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Akron Mayor Shammas Malik (left) is sworn in by former Summit County Common Pleas Judge Ted Schneiderman at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

“Going that extra mile to welcome folks will always be a part of Akron,” Malik said. “I know that government doesn’t just serve one kind of person. We serve every person, no matter their ethnic background, no matter their race, no matter their life experience. Everyone has something to offer.”

There is a renewed sense of hope in Akron, Malik said, and his goal is to continue building energy and bringing residents together to make change.

Among his top priorities are strengthening public safety and improving city communication with residents. To help achieve his public safety goals, Malik has added the police chief and fire chief to his cabinet, he said.

Previously, these roles fell under the director of public safety.

Malik will also work to improve basic city services, like snow and trash removal, he said.

He also emphasized his commitment to working with the University of Akron.

“The University of Akron is critical to the city’s future,” Malik said.

Malik grew up in Northwest Akron. He graduated from Firestone High School, The Ohio State University and Harvard Law School.

1 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 04803.jpg Akron Mayor Shammas Malik greets attendees before a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 04907.jpg Akron Mayor Shammas Malik (center) poses for photos before a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 05489.jpg Members of the Akron Symphony Orchestra Gospel Choir sing during a ceremonial swearing-in event for Akron Mayor Shammas Malik at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 05178.jpg Akron Mayor Shammas Malik listens to musical performances during a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 5 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 05671.jpg State Rep. Casey Weinstein, holding his 6-year-old daughter Emilia, leads attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance during Akron Mayor Shammas Malik's ceremonial swearing-in at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 6 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 06126.jpg Carla Davis sings “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke during Akron Mayor Shammas Malik's a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 7 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 06724.jpg Akron Mayor Shammas Malik delivers remarks during a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 8 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 07100.jpg Attendees listen as Akron Mayor Shammas Malik delivers remarks during a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media 9 of 9 — Malik Inauguration Akron Mayor 07136.jpg Akron Mayor Shammas Malik stands before attendees as they applaud him during a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media

Malik reflected on his late mother, Helen Killory Qammar, who taught chemical engineering at the university. He credited Qammar for inspiring his educational experience as well as his motivation to go into public service.

“Tomorrow will be 11 years since she passed away. She has always been a pillar in my life, she always will be, and I wouldn’t be standing here without her today," Malik said.

Ahead of Malik’s swearing in and remarks, the crowd heard musical performances by local organizations Hearts for Music, the Akron Symphony Gospel Choir and University of Akron student pianist Jennifer James. Social justice activist Rachel Cargle gave a reading of a speech given by former President Barack Obama about bringing people from different backgrounds together.

Carla Davis, a vocalist in addition to the communications director for the Akron-Summit County Public Library, sang “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Lauren Marsh, Malik’s assistant chief of staff, accompanied Davis on piano.

“As Carla Davis just sang, a change is gonna come,” Malik said. “We are going to begin to make real progress on the entrenched challenges that our community faces.”

Malik, who previously served as a city councilmember and assistant law director for the city, beat out six other candidates for mayor in the Democratic primary in May. With no Republican or independent challenger on the ballot, Malik was officially elected mayor in November.

Northeast Ohio elected officials look forward to working with Malik

Several elected officials gave speeches ahead of Malik’s swearing-in, including Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and U.S. Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, who represents Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Akron.

Sykes, who grew up in Akron, called Malik a friend, adding that today begins “a new era” in the city.

“I am confident that Mayor Malik will use his position to uplift the city,” Sykes said.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Akron Mayor Shammas Malik takes a selfie with attendees following a ceremonial swearing-in event at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Shapiro, who resides in Akron, is excited to work alongside Malik, she said.

“Akron is ripe for a new era of prosperity,” Shapiro said. “There is energy, there is optimism, and there is excitement for what is to come.”

Mary Theofanos, Qammar’s best friend and whom Malik calls a “dear aunt,” gave the final remarks before Malik was sworn in.

She noted a pendant that Qammar gave her son for his college graduation, engraved with the message, “Your capacity to find common ground that unites us all has made you into a man I will always love.”

“It is your hard work, your dedication to public service, and your ability to unite people that has prepared you for this moment,” Theofanos said. “I can’t wait to see all you will accomplish for Akron.”

A community celebration for Malik will be held Saturday evening at House Three Thirty in Akron.