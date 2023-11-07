© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

LIVE UPDATES

It's Election Day! Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. - live updates

Published November 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
A driver pulls into the Summit County Board of Elections Early Vote Center in Downtown Akron on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
A driver pulls into the Summit County Board of Elections Early Vote Center in Downtown Akron on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Unexpired photo identification is now required to cast a vote. Bring one of the following to your polling location:

  • Ohio driver's license;
  • State of Ohio ID card;
  • Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;
  • A US passport;
  • A US passport card;
  • US military ID card;
  • Ohio National Guard ID card; or
  • U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card
The Issues

What is Ohio Issue 2 on marijuana legalization?

By Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence

Posted November 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST
Photo of marijuana plants with text that says Issue 2, what is Issue 2 on marijuana legalization
Lauren Green
/
Ideastream Public Media

Passage of the citizen-initiated statute could legalize and regulate recreational marijuana within the state. This includes cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession and home growth of marijuana for adults age 21 or older, according to the ballot language.

Adults could possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrates, as well as grow up to six marijuana plants at home. Households would be allowed to cultivate up to 12 plants collectively, the ballot states.

➡ Read more about Issue 2, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative.
The Issues,

What does Ohio Issue 1 mean for abortion?

By Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence

Posted November 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
An exam table inside the Northeast Ohio Women's Center in Cuyahoga Falls.
Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
An exam table inside the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

Passage of Issue 1 would establish Ohio’s constitutional right to "make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” meaning the government can’t interfere in reproductive health matters, according to the ballot language. This includes decisions on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing pregnancy, the language states.

Abortions could still be prohibited after fetal viability under the proposed amendment. The ballot language includes exceptions in cases where a doctor determines a pregnant patient’s life or health is in jeopardy.

Fetal viability is typically around 24 weeks of gestational age, according to the National Institutes of Health.

If voters reject Issue 1, reproductive decisions remain with the state.

➡ Read more about the Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety amendment.