It's Election Day! Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. - live updates

Lauren Green / Ideastream Public Media

Passage of the citizen-initiated statute could legalize and regulate recreational marijuana within the state. This includes cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession and home growth of marijuana for adults age 21 or older, according to the ballot language.

Adults could possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrates, as well as grow up to six marijuana plants at home. Households would be allowed to cultivate up to 12 plants collectively, the ballot states.

➡ Read more about Issue 2, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

