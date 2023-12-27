Northeast Ohio cities grapple with legalization of recreational marijuana

Northeast Ohio municipalities are still grappling with the legalization of recreational marijuana. At least three, Brunswick, Lakewood and North Olmsted, have taken steps to regulate the sale of recreational marijuana within their borders.

Voters passed Issue 2 in November, which legalized adult use of recreational marijuana. A month later, the statute went into effect without changes from the state legislature, although many lawmakers have said they'd like to make adjustments, such as clarifying the law or changing its tax structure.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said changes to the law are necessary because it makes using and growing marijuana legal but not selling.

There's no guarantee when or if the legislature will pass any changes to the law. Several local municipalities have taken up the issue passing restrictions and moratoriums to regulate recreational marijuana within their borders.

Lakewood City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Nov. 20 imposing an immediate moratorium on the issuance and processing of permits for recreational marijuana dispensaries, cultivators and processors, according to council meeting minutes. Lakewood also passed a temporary moratorium on medicinal marijuana when it was legalized in Ohio so the city could prepare to implement the new law, President John Litten said at the meeting. Lakewood was very supportive of Issue 2, Councilmember Tristan Rader said, adding he's interested in supporting recreational marijuana in Lakewood.

Brunswick City Council passed a similar ordinance on Dec. 18, according to the meeting minutes. The ordinance establishes a temporary moratorium on issuing building permits that would be used for cultivating, processing or selling recreational marijuana. The ordinance states the moratorium will allow the city to review the new law and consider potential changes to the city's zoning code.

North Olmstead City Council took a stricter approach, voting unanimously on Dec. 5 to prohibit adult use cannabis operators, according to meeting minutes. Issue 2 allows for municipalities to ban businesses selling recreational marijuana, Law Director Michael Gareau said at the meeting, but the city cannot ban or regulate home growing.

Possible new regulations have begun to move through the state legislature. The Ohio Senate has passed changes, including raising the tax rate to 15%, changing where tax revenue goes, allowing home growing of up to six plants per residence and approving sales to nonmedical marijuana patients at medical marijuana dispensaries. The bill, now with the Ohio House of Representatives, is unlikely to be taken up before the end of the year.

Cuyahoga County voters overwhelmingly supported Issue 2, with 66.85% voting for Issue 2, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.