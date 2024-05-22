Cuyahoga County to launch solar, freshwater investments to spur green economic growth

Cuyahoga County will launch two new programs intended to make the area more climate-friendly. County Executive Chris Ronayne made the announcement Wednesday at the Climate Leadership Conference currently underway in Cleveland.

The Solar for Schools program will allow five districts to tap into grant funding to install solar panels to lower energy costs.

"It is also an opportunity to teach, to teach our children about ways of the future and also listen," Ronayne said.

The program is supported by a partnership with Growth Opportunity Partners, a Cleveland-based, Black-led green bank.

A green bank is a financial institution that connects private businesses with funding opportunities to better implement climate-friendly practices.

Last month, Growth Opportunity Partners announced it is leading a collaborative called the Industrial Heartland Solar Coalition program to bring solar panels to low-income residents in 31 communities across eight states.

During his speech Wednesday, Ronayne recalled a conversation with his son who asked what could be done about climate change.

“I took that so seriously,” Roynanye said, "because ... one, he's learning about it most importantly, two, he's thinking about what we were doing, but three, he looked up almost as a generation and said, 'What are you doing about it?'"

Ronayne also highlighted the goals of a Fresh Water Institute he said will foster stewardship around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River and loop freshwater communities into the climate change conversation.

“It's about looking at water industries and looking at it in a circular economy and seeing what we have and what we can protect," he said, "and what we can advance in terms of green energy, jobs and the blue economy.”

The institute will help to foster the next generation of water conservationists and set a new standard for water management, conservation and restoration practices, Ronayne said.

The Climate Leadership Conference aims to foster conversations and connections on the transition to a green economy that involves using sustainable infrastructure to support clean energy jobs and climate-friendly businesses.

But it's important for stakeholders at all levels to ensure the transition is an equitable one, Ronayne said.

"A just transition is going to mean we're going to have to transition in an all-inclusive economic way where everybody has access to jobs and innovation in the new green economy," he said.

The Climate Leadership Conference continues through Thursday.