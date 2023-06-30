Cuyahoga County to launch institute to protect fresh water and spur economic development

Cuyahoga County will launch an institute to promote environmental stewardship, advocate to keep Northeast Ohio's lakes and rivers free of pollutants and create a business strategy to use proximity to Lake Erie to spur economic development.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne made the announcement Friday during his first State of the County address.

"The Great Lakes is an infrastructure we need to capitalize on," he said.

The Fresh Water Institute will partner with nonprofits and public and private entities and work with universities and philanthropic foundations to build a business strategy around the economic development potential of the area's surfeit of fresh water.

During the address, Ronayne also outlined his vision for building a new jail in Garfield Heights and touted his efforts to improve housing and transportation.

Ronayne said he envisions a new jail facility similar to the new Franklin County jail in Columbus. That newly constructed $360 million jail is designed as a campus with services meant to deescalate and provide detainees with job skills, he said.

"Our goal is a campus with services from behavioral health to physical wellness, community re-entry resources to job training," he said. "And let me be clear: Our foremost goal should be swift, just and expeditious movement of persons out of that jail. But while they’re in our custody, treatment shall be humane and restorative."

Last week, Ronayne introduced legislation to purchase land in Garfield Heights for a "Cuyahoga County Central Services Campus." The plan has met with some resistance from members of the public and Cuyahoga County Council, who oppose moving the jail outside city limits.

During his address Friday, Ronayne also touted efforts to improve housing and transportation in the county.

He pointed to support for the expansion of the Hitchcock Center for Women in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood. It will provide housing assistance for moms experiencing addiction. He also touted Solon Community Housing in Solon, which enables adults with developmental disabilities to live independently. He also highlighted the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's plans to upgrade rail cars using a $130 federal grant.

"We look forward to working with you to connect the lines with first and final mile strategies," he said, adding that the county will work with city mayors to improve "walkability, providing housing stock where seniors can age in place and zoning codes that accommodate accessory dwelling units on site."

Ronayne also said the county needs to address education, economic opportunity, justice and equity issues and sustainability. Also on his radar are efforts to develop a police and social worker co-response plan, bail reform, pretrial services and assistance, effective use of jail diversion plans and economic development.

"We must grow the economic pie and support our diverse job base with more workers ready with the tools for today and tomorrow’s job needs," he said.

At the end of his address and a question and answer session from the audience, Ronayne bestowed upon architect Robert P. Madison the "Key to the County."

Madison, who will turn 100 next month, sat with Ronayne's family during the event. A World War II veteran, Madison and his brothers opened Robert P. Madison International in Cleveland in 1954, the first Black-owned architecture firm in Ohio.