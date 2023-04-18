Greater Cleveland RTA board approves replacement plan to upgrade its aging rail fleet

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) board approved its Rail Car Replacement Project Tuesday which will replace the agency’s 69 current rail cars with as many as 60 high floor light rail cars over a seven-year period.

The updated rail cars will be ADA accessible and come with 52 plastic passenger seats as opposed to 72 fabric seats per car in the current fleet. The new vehicles will also have two wheelchair-accessible seats and capacity for four bicycles per rail car.

The replacement project will allow GCRTA to increase rail route flexibility and create trips for passengers the current infrastructure cannot, Chief Operating Officer Floun’say Caver said at a committee meeting earlier this month.

“These rail cars provide us with opportunities for new service alignments that will completely enhance our customers’ riding experience,” Caver said in the news release. “Imagine the ability to take a train directly from the Green Road Station to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Station without having to switch trains at Tower City.”

Current rail cars range from 39 to 42 years old, and though they are still safe to operate, Caver said during the committee meeting, but due to their age, the cars are prone to rust and corrosion. An evaluation of the rail fleet found that it would be more effective for GCRTA to replace the fleet rather than repair the rail cars individually.

“The rationale for that replacement was that our trains were experiencing structural loss from corrosion, that there was a lack of readily available parts and that the cost of rehabilitation of the fleet would far exceed the replacement cost,” Caver said.

GCRTA selected Siemens Mobility Incorporated as the vendor for the project.

“I'm very grateful to the RTA for their confidence in us,” Siemens President of Rolling Stock in North America Michael Cahill said. “We look forward to engaging the community and engaging the organization when we sit down to design and build these cars.”

The replacement is expected to cost $393 million, which includes the cost of the cars, infrastructure and railroad changes and spare parts.