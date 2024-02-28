© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Ohio City Inc. adds small business focused City Goods to its portfolio

Ideastream Public Media | By Josh Boose
Published February 28, 2024 at 1:48 PM EST
Three hanger-like buildings that house City Goods
John C. Kuehner
/
Ideastream Public Media
Seven hangar-type buildings at the corner of Church Avenue and W. 28th Street in Cleveland provide permanent retail space for 24 local small business owners who pay rent based on the square footage they use and receive 100 % of the profits of sales while not having to worry about taxes, staffing and other extra expenses, which are handled by City Goods.

The group driving development in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood is adding to its portfolio.

Ohio City Incorporated is in the final stages of acquiring City Goods, the brick and mortar home of more than 30 local retail brands. The locally-sourced cocktail bar, "The Hangar" is also part of the acquisition. Under the deal, City Goods and The Hangar Bar will be converted to a nonprofit organization according to Interim Executive Director Chris Schmitt.

"The bar remains, the vendors remain. The overall feeling of a co-op is going to remain," Schmitt said. "But ultimately the efforts of the bar will continue to support the efforts of the rest of the program."

City Goods was created by Sam Friedman in 2022 as an accessible and sustainable space to nurture a small business economy. Customers will notice few changes, but the impact will be felt in the community, Schmitt said.

"Instead of those profits going back into an individual's pockets, those profits will be reinvested either back into City Goods to help the program grow or back into Ohio City Incorporated for our core programming so into things like affordable housing and things like youth sports," Schmitt said.

Ohio City Inc. also plans to use the space to promote community engagement and provide collaborative space for the neighborhood.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The price of the acquisition has not been released.
Josh Boose
Josh Boose is associate producer for newscasts at Ideastream Public Media.
