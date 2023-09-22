Streetsboro Stellantis distribution center workers join UAW strike

Workers at 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants are joining the United Auto Workers strike at noon Friday, including the Stellantis distribution center in Streetsboro.

They join workers in Toledo, Detroit and Wentzville, Missouri who began the strike Sept. 14.

The UAW is taking a "stand up" strike strategy, according to UAW President Shawn Fain, who said in a video Friday, the workers are seeking to "win record contracts after years of record profits."

The union is seeking a 40% wage increase and a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay.

"We’re not going to wait around forever for a fair contract at the Big 3," Fain said in his video. "The companies know how to make this right."

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.

