© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Streetsboro Stellantis distribution center workers join UAW strike

Ideastream Public Media | By Annie Wu
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
UAW President Shawn Fain with UAW picket signs behind him.
UAW
Stellantis workers in Streetsboro will begin their strike at noon Friday.

Workers at 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants are joining the United Auto Workers strike at noon Friday, including the Stellantis distribution center in Streetsboro.

They join workers in Toledo, Detroit and Wentzville, Missouri who began the strike Sept. 14.

The UAW is taking a "stand up" strike strategy, according to UAW President Shawn Fain, who said in a video Friday, the workers are seeking to "win record contracts after years of record profits."

The union is seeking a 40% wage increase and a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay.

"We’re not going to wait around forever for a fair contract at the Big 3," Fain said in his video. "The companies know how to make this right."

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.

Economy
Annie Wu
Annie Wu is the Deputy Editor - Digital Content for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Annie Wu
Related Content