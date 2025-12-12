17 months, still no contract. Congresswoman calls for Akron METRO RTA deal with union

Workers at Akron METRO RTA have been without a contract for 17 months, and now the congresswoman whose district includes the city is calling on both sides to get a deal done.

Members of Transport Workers Union Local 1 have been pushing for a wage increase, no change to health benefits, paid sick days and scheduled breaks.

Congresswoman Emilia Sykes urged both parties to come to an agreement in a letter addressed to Metro RTA CEO Dawn Distler Wednesday.

"I strongly encourage METRO RTA and the Transport Workers Union to reach a contracting agreement that honors the dignity of the work of the transit operators and avoids a strike to maintain the critical public services you provide," Sykes wrote. "Like you, these workers care deeply about the wellbeing of our community and are committed to bringing your passengers to their destination safely and swiftly."

The letter from Sykes is telling, METRO RTA operator and Transport Workers Union Local 1 President Wayne Cole said.

"It shows the gravity of the situation, when you have a congresswoman that is weighing in on it, it shows the gravity of the situation and the importance this this service provides to the community."

Working without a contract renewal has affected staff morale and ridership, Cole said.

"With the morale so low," Cole said. "Less and less operators are interested in working overtime because of the morale situation, so there's been a not a lot of annulments in our system. Annulments meaning canceled trips."

More than 20 eight-hour METRO RTA trips were canceled in the last few weeks due to strain on staff, Cole said, a move that directly affects METRO RTA riders.

"Essentially the the the company has overextended the service based on the operators that we have," he said.

Both METRO RTA and the union are waiting for a ruling from a fact-finder on a possible agreement.

In a statement, Metro RTA said it remains committed to "good-faith" negations with TWU local 1 members and abiding by the legal process after receiving the fact-finder's recommendation.

"Once METRO receives the Fact-Finder’s recommendation on the disputed issues, METRO’s Board will vote and decide whether the Fact-Finder’s recommended contract is in the best interest of METRO, the passengers, and the community at large," the statement read. "METRO remains hopeful that both parties will be able to achieve a fair deal that ensures a sustainable future for METRO as an organization and continues to support the livelihood of our team members."