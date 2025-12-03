Crash closes I-271 in both directions in Medina and Summit counties

Interstate 271 was closed early Wednesday in both directions on a 10-mile stretch between Interstate 71 in Medina County and Interstate 77 in Summit County due to a tanker truck rollover, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT expects the road to be closed for most of Wednesday. Hazardous materials teams and emergency personnel responded. ODOT has posted detour signs for drivers.

The Granger Township Fire Department said in a release that the tanker was carrying ethanol when it overturned in the northbound lanes at approximately 4 a.m. Emergency crews transported the driver to a hospital.

According to a release from ODOT, the closure is expected to last most of the day as crews clean up the spill. People living in the vicinity have not been asked to evacuate.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as crews work diligently to secure the area and ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Lt. Johnathon Tibbs in a release. “Our top priority is containing the spill, protecting the community, and reopening the roadway as soon as it is safe to do so.”

This story will be updated.

