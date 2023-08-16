DNA can help move cold-case investigations forward and bring closure for victims’ families

The most recently available FBI crime report data puts the number of unsolved homicides in Ohio at more than 11,000 between 1965 and 2021. In those cases, there is an emotional toll on the families and friends of the victim or victims as justice is delayed and key questions such as the identity of the perpetrator go unanswered. Nationally, more than 740,000 homicide cases were reported from 1980 to 2021 with over 286,000 going cold. Cold cases often rely on DNA evidence to help move an investigation forward. Advances in forensic technology have opened the door for DNA to help unlock old cases, especially through the Combined DNA Index System or CODIS database. The growing field of forensic genealogy, which combines DNA with genealogy research is also getting results. We start Wednesday’s show with experts in the criminal justice field on how DNA figures into cold cases and how new technologies have affected the criminal justice process.

Later, we turn our attention to the newest episode of our podcast, “Mary and Bill: An Ohio Cold Case.” This week, Ideastream's Senior Producer Justin Glanville, who is producing and hosting the podcast, works with Mary's twin sister, Martha, to request increased police focus on the case, and delves into the investigation since 1970

You can listen to the full episode of "Mary and Bill: An Ohio Cold Case by going to our website. You will also find the podcast on your podcast provider of choice. If you have information to share about the case, you do that as well on the podcast show page. You can also look at documents and pictures from the case.

Guests:

-Rachel Lovell, Ph.D., Director, Criminology Center, Cleveland State University

-Jonathan Witmer-Rich, Professor of Law, Co-Director, Criminal Justice Center, Cleveland State University College of Law

-Justin Glanville, Podcast Producer and Host, Senior Producer, Ideastream Public Media

-Martha Petry, Mary's sister