Summit County 13-year-old dies after Memorial Day parade fall

Summit County authorities are investigating the death of a 13-year-old who died while participating in Monday’s Memorial Day Parade in Green.

Matthew Schultz of North Canton was riding on a trailer towed by a pickup truck Monday morning when he fell off and was struck by the trailer's wheels, the Summit County Medical Examiner said in a statement. Schultz was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died.

Investigators with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office are focusing on what caused Schultz’s fall, said Sheriff Kathy Fatheree during a press conference Tuesday.

"Was there anything that may have occurred to cause him to fall? Was there anyone around him? Predominantly, it's the actual fall itself that we're looking at," she said.

Schultz’s death is "unthinkable," said Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin.

“On a day when we pause to remember our nation's fallen, our community comes together with a parade and ceremony like communities all across the country,” Yeargin said. “It's also a day that marks the official start of summer for many, especially children, and Matthew was part of this tradition by spending time with friends and passing out candy in a parade."

Ohio Senator Casey Weinstein, who was taking part in the parade, told WOIO-TV Monday that he offered condolences to the community.

"This was an incredibly tragic and sad thing, especially when it’s part of a community coming together to honor and remember something so solemn,” Weinstein said. "To have something so tragic happen... [it's] an incredibly sad day for Green."

A Shultz family friend thanked the community for support and offered a glimpse into who Schultz was.

“He had a passion for Star Wars, and his favorite snack in the world was fruit snacks,” Paciorek said. “He was always quick with a smile and a kind word. To his friends, he was loyal and funny, the kind of friend who you made for life."

North Canton City Schools had its crisis management team present Tuesday to provide support to staff and students, according to a statement from the district.