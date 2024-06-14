Akron cancels weekend events due to council members' safety concerns, despite 'no credible threat'

The city of Akron is canceling all city-sponsored events this weekend after some city council members sent Mayor Shammas Malik a letter expressing "grave concerns" about holding events while the suspect or suspects in a recent mass shooting are still at large.

One person was killed in the shooting and 27 others were wounded at a block party in East Akron on June 2.

There have been no “credible threats” reported, Malik said during a Friday evening news conference, but Malik decided to cancel all of the events out of caution.

“But when I get a letter like this, I don’t really have a choice in the matter,” Malik said.

The letter specifically asked for the Juneteenth events scheduled this weekend to be canceled: the Akron Black Coalition’s 26th Annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday at Stoner Hawkins Park; the Ward 5 Fifth Annual Juneteenth Festival at Joy Park Community Center on Saturday and the West Akron Parade on Sunday at Buchtel Community Learning Center.

However, Malik said it would be unfair to cancel some large gatherings while allowing others to proceed. Some of the other events canceled include Rock the Lock on Friday, the Blue Heron Homecoming festival and the North Hill 5K Run and Walk, both on Saturday.

"We are writing to express grave concerns regarding the [Juneteenth] celebrations that are scheduled to take place during this weekend on city property," council members wrote in the letter. "We believe to allow city-sanctioned gatherings so soon after this tragedy is irresponsible."

Eight city council members signed the letter: Council President Margo Sommerville, Council Vice President Jeff Fusco, Ward 2 Councilmember Phil Lombardo, Ward 1 Councilmember Sam DeShazior, Ward 10 Councilmember Sharon Connor, Ward 6 Councilmember Brad McKitrick, Ward 4 Councilmember Jan Davis and Ward 5 Councilmember Johnnie Hannah.

The council members asked for the events to be canceled due to "tensions" in the community, the fact that the shooter is still at large "and roaming the city" and that the large gatherings "set the stage for copycat or retaliatory shootings."

The letter also alleges that "violence" occurred at the funeral for the deceased victim today.

The letter was sent to the mayor’s office around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Malik said.

Due to the last-minute cancellation, the city hopes to approve funding for the event organizers and vendors to compensate them, Malik said.

“I can only imagine the frustration of the organizers,” Malik said. “We as a city administration, and my hope, city council as well, will do everything we can to make these folks whole.”

The city is planning a Juneteenth event for Wednesday, and Malik invited the organizers and vendors of the canceled events to participate, he said.

The announcement comes two days after Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding sent a press release stating there would be “a police presence” at the three Juneteenth events.

The mayor, police chief and Fire Chief Leon Henderson had worked out a safety plan, Harding said.

“We were pretty comfortable with the planning and staffing we had for the events this weekend,” Harding said in the Friday news conference.

Several Juneteenth event organizers attended the press conference and criticized council members for the letter, including Tara Mosley Weems, who holds the Joy Park celebration. She is the previous council member for Ward 5, where the shooting occurred.

“This is not on you. This is on them,” Weems said. “My concern here is that there are council members using this as an opportunity to be vengeful.”

Malik added that police will continue to follow up on leads in the investigation.

The full list of canceled events is below.

Friday, June 14

· Rock the Lock at Lock 3 Park

· Concert and Water Tower Market at Triangle Park

Saturday, June 15

· Blue Heron Festival at the Mustill Store

· Akron Juneteenth Festival at Stoner/Hawkins Park

· Ward 5 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival at Joy Park Community Center

· Nu You Event at Hardesty Park

· North Hill 5K

· American Heart Association Heart Walk

Sunday, June 16

· West Akron Parade and Juneteenth Father’s Day Celebration at Buchtel CLC and Kerr Park

· Church in the Park at Devenport Park

· Wellness on the Plaza on Cascade Plaza