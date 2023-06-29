Akron residents, activists share grievances over police oversight board's actions so far

Members of the public filled the Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board meeting Wednesday in honor of Jayland Walker.

Board Chair Kemp Boyd began the meeting with a moment of silence for Walker, who was shot and killed by eight Akron police officers last June after failing to stop for a traffic stop and leading police on a car and foot chase. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of his killing.

More than two dozen members of the public attended the weekly board meeting to share grievances with the board’s operations, reach and relationship with the Akron Police Department during the public comment period.

“I really need you to know that the community is very skeptical of this board, but we have hope in this board, so I need us to move forward with a lot of thought,” said Nemet, who declined to provide a last name. “We are beyond even wanting the Akron police here. They don't solve our issues.”

Last week, the Citizens' Police Oversight Board invited Clay Cozart, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 to speak during its regular meeting. Akron Chief of Police Steve Mylett was invited to speak the week prior.

Akron resident Teresa Mazey said the decision to highlight those guests went against the board’s mission.

“It seems a poor choice for the Citizens Police Oversight Board to donate their platform for an hour to Mr. Cozart to use to dismiss all citizens opinions and heartfelt experiences as false narratives without evidence or specifics,” Mazey said. “This board is ultimately tasked with ensuring the fair and just treatment of citizens of Akron, and yet, in its infancy, not only failed to defend its citizens, but gave a platform to their detractors.

The two speakers, Nemet said received “double [or] triple” the time reserved for public comment, and encouraged the board to consider that decision moving forward.

“Now APD can claim, well, there's an oversight board, there is legitimacy here. So, if we have grievances that are separate from your grievances, we are not seen as legitimate,” Nemet said. “I really need you to know that the community is very skeptical of this board, but we have hope in this board. So, I need us to move forward with a lot of thought.”

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Nemet speaks during a public comment period at the start of the Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Several speakers encouraged members of the board to vote in favor of expanding its reach to be able to hold independent investigations of the Akron Police Department.

"We the people voted for this issue 10 for a reason, and ... the reason is to be able to hold officers accountable as if it was us if we [were] to commit a crime," an Akron resident of nine years who chose to go by Lillian said. "It's a lot of corruption here in Akron."

Police are expected to protect the community, Lillian added, and should be held accountable when they do not.

“Let's not forget it doesn't take over 90 bullets to kill any human. It can take just one,” she said. “Gun violence is just not an issue with our youth, but also with our officers.”

Board member Shawn Peoples, who oversees citizen complaints, thanked the public for attending and said he understands their perspective.

“Listening to the public tonight, I’m hurt. I’m truly hurt because they have legitimate beef, never illegitimate beef. They do need more time, I believe, to speak. I think we should give them more than 30 minutes.”

Peoples encouraged those with complaints to reach out to him directly by phone at (234) 340-3505.

“Anytime this phone rings, I’ll pick it up,” Peoples said. “During my breaks during the day I will get back with you.”

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Kemp Boyd, chair of Citizens' Police Oversight Board, speaks during a meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Activists have events scheduled throughout the week in honor of Walker, including a youth field day Friday and movie night Saturday.

Walker’s death sparked calls for police reform last year. Citizen collected signatures for Issue 10, a charter amendment to create the Citizens' Police Oversight Board, which was overwhelming approved by voters in November.

Earlier this month, Walker's family filed a civil suit in federal court against the city of Akron, Mayor Dan Horrigan, Police Chief Steve Mylett, other department leaders and the eight officers who shot Walker, alleging excessive use of force and a history of violence and racism in the department.

An internal investigation to determine if the eight officers involved in Walker's shooting violated any internal policies is ongoing. After it is released, the Citizens' Police Oversight Board will be able to hold their own review and offer policy changes.