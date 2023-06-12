Akron City Council rejects request for demolition of historic Akron Beacon Journal building

The former Akron Beacon Journal building in Downtown Akron has once again avoided the threat of the wrecking ball.

Akron councilmembers unanimously denied the owner’s request to demolish the building Monday night.

The current owner of the building, Michael Mouron, had previously asked the city for demolition to make way for a parking lot. That request was denied by the city’s Urban Design and Historic Preservation Commission (UDHP) in May.

Mouron appealed UDHP’s denial, asking council for an exception on the basis of the building’s lack of economic feasibility, said Elizabeth Corbin Murphy, an architect involved with the project.

City Council issued an adverse report on Mouron’s appeal.

“This is an important building in terms of pride within our city,” Vice President of Council Jeff Fusco said during Monday’s council meeting. "I believe it's in the city's best interest to preserve that, that history."

Mouron had requested demolition because the massive building is expensive to maintain and he had not received many offers for new uses for it – except for the parking lot, Murphy said.

Fusco, chair of the council’s planning committee, said these projects can take time, and it’s too soon to declare there are no other options.

“We, as a city, know it takes time in order for a legacy city with buildings like this that were built for a specific use to be readapted in modern times,” Fusco said. “We also know that we have to be patient with it.”

To be demolished, a building must meet the commission’s four criteria: its integrity has deteriorated; it lacks historic or architectural significance; maintaining the historic landmark is not technically or economically feasible, and the commission determines there’s no feasible alternative to demolition.

The facility located at 44 E. Exchange St. is 94 years old and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

Mouron’s representatives agreed that the building does not meet the demolition requirements because it is a historic landmark; however, they said Mouron has exhausted all options for economic viability. He has been granted both state and federal historic tax credits to help maintain the massive building, but he has not been able to secure any offers for new uses for it -- except for the parking lot, Murphy said.

Residents and city officials have proposed ideas for the building, such as apartments or a new Akron police station, but none have come to fruition.

Speaking on behalf of Mouron in city council’s planning committee meeting Monday, Murphy added that historic tax credits issued by the Ohio Department of Development are expiring soon, which means there’s less incentive for developers to invest in the building in the future.

“The team does not want this building to go down, however, there is an active offer on the property that does not include the building,” she said. “Unless the team can make one of those ideas financially viable within the time frame as expected by the ODOD, that offer will be the only one on the table.”

The building's history... and future

The Akron Times-Press built the facility in 1929, and it became the headquarters of the Beacon Journal when the two newspapers merged in 1938.

Mouron bought the building in 2020, after the newspaper had moved to its new location on South Main Street a year before. The building had been for sale for several years before the purchase, Murphy added.

The team has also considered demolishing some parts of the building, rather than the entire 230,000 square-foot facility, Murphy said.

“We, as a city, know it takes time in order for a legacy city with buildings like this that were built for a specific use to be readapted in modern times." Akron City Council Vice President Jeff Fusco

However, the team was under the impression that even partial demolition is not permitted because the building has been designated as a historic landmark, said Justin Gantz, another architect speaking on behalf of Mouron.

“The way the ordinance is written, our hands are tied. We have lost all flexibility to do anything,” Gantz said. “The intent is not to tear the entire building down, but we can’t even take a portion of it … to provide for more surface parking or do a structured deck.”

A representative from the city’s planning department told Gantz and Murphy during the meeting that they would be open to proposals for partial demolition and encouraged them to bring plans to a future planning commission meeting.

Murphy said they’ve been previously told there was no leeway.

Several residents also spoke during the committee meeting, including Dana Noel of Progress for Preservation of Greater Akron, who has been at the forefront of trying to save the building.

“A parking lot would easily be the lowest and worst use, and a giant step backwards, for the redevelopment of our Akron city center,” Noel said. “We need to make a vibrant downtown that’s alive and active 24/7.”

Another resident, Deborah Marks, said she recently moved back to her hometown of Akron after living in California for some time.

“I’ve seen in California what it means to not value the past and just tear down old buildings to put up the new,” she said. “(The Beacon Journal building) stands for a time in Akron that was remarkable. I always tell my friends in California that Akron was the Silicon Valley 100 years ago. Don’t make the mistake they’re making in California by destroying the past.”