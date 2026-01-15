'From the Top 25' Shows Off Youthful Talent

From the Top 25—Young Artists from NPR’s From the Top

The acclaimed NPR program, From the Top, known for spotlighting the nation’s most remarkable young musicians, is heard twice every weekend on WCLV. Listeners know what to expect every week – standout performances from some of today’s most gifted young classical artists. Just imagine a collection of the ‘best of the best” from this program! Well, you don’t have to because here it is: From the Top 25, a vibrant new album brimming with virtuosity, heart, and youthful brilliance. From 11-year-old pianist Masanobu Pires’ breathtaking performance of The Lark to electrifying collaborations with world-renowned guest artists, the album shines a light on the next generation of classical and cross-genre performers. From the Top 25 is available on all major streaming platforms and digital music retailers.