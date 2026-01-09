WCLV Program Guide 1-11-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Haydn, Franz Joseph L'incontro improvviso Claes Haakan Ahnsjö, t; Lausanne Chamber Orch/Antal Dorati

Rossini, Gioachino L'Italiana in Algeri (The Italian Girl in Algiers) Royal Opera House Orch/Carlo Rizzi

Price, Florence Octet for Brass and Piano Michael Hawes, tr; Ensemble

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Double Quartet #2 in E-Flat, Op 77 St Martin's Academy Chamber Ensemble

Loewe, Carl Song, "Liebesgedanken," Op. 9 Christian Elsner, t; Cord Garben, p

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Maid of Pskov Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Mlada (1872) Empire Brass

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Russian Easter Overture, Op. 36 Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman

Smyth, Ethel String Trio Hague String Trio

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Nun freut euch, lieben Christen" BWV. 734 Vikingur Olafsson, p

Copland, Aaron Appalachian Spring Marcelo Bratke, Marcela Roggeri, p's

Foote, Arthur Theme and Variations Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell

Garcia, Russell Variations on a Five Note Theme Los Angeles Horn Club

Lilburn, Douglas Moths and Candles (1950) Michael Houstoun, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 8 in F, Op. 93 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus German Dances, K. 536 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Smith, Irene Britton Fugue in g Hague String Trio

Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes and Fugues, Op. 87 Olli Mustonen, p

Shostakovich, Dmitri Five Pieces for two violins and piano Gidon Kremer & Madara Petersone, v's; Georgijs Osokins, p

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Symphony No. 1 in d, Op. 13 Sinfonia of London/John Wilson

Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Stephen Bishop-Kovacevich, p

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in a minor, "Rakoczy March" Arcadi Volodos, p

Enescu, George Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D, Op. 11, No. 2 Vienna State Opera Orch/Vladimir Golschmann

Rorem, Ned Spring Music Beaux Arts Trio

Collins, Edward Joseph Piano Trio, Op 1, Geronimo Arnaud Sussmann, v, Julie Albers, vc, Anna Polonsky, p

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Price, Florence A Hillside Kirsten Johnson, p

Loewe, Carl Song, "Der Zauberlehrling," Op 20/2 Christian Elsner, t; Cord Garben, p

Dukas, Paul The Sorcerer's Apprentice Cincinnati Sym/Jesús López-Cobos

Price, Florence Symphony #4 in d Philadelphia Orch/Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Price, Florence Preludes (1926-52) Kirsten Johnson, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Christian Sinding: Evening Mood (1918)

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

ZACHARY WADSWORTH:The Beatitudes. MIRIAM REVELEY: Adagio in c –Cathedral Choir/Maxine Thévenot & Edmond Connolly (2002 Reuter/Cathedral of St. John, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 202

DANIEL SÁNEZ:King’s Homage (improvisation) –Daniel Sáñez (2025 Juget-Sinclair/Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Richmond, VA) Raven 205

JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK:Variations Unter den Linden grüne –Bruce Stevens (1980 Taylor & Boody/Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville, VA) Raven 203

ERLAND HILDÉN:Sparkling Intensity –Stephen Price (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA) Raven 204

MARCEL DUPRÉ:Inaugural Improvisations –Marcel Dupré (1687 Thierry-1957 Beuchet-Debierre/St. Louis-des-Invalides, Paris, France) Association des Amis de l’Art de Marcel Dupré 350302

FREDRIK SIXTEN:Rhapsody in E, Passacaglia in e & Finale in G, fr A Nordic Organ Book, Nos. 18-23-24 –James D. Hicks (1871 Åkerman/Uppsala Cathedral, Sweden) Pro Organo 7323

Filler – HILDÉN (see above)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

This edition of With Heart and Voice will feature a potpourri of sacred choral and organ music of praise, focusing primarily on music of the psalms, but listening to a variety of other hymns and anthems of praise from several centuries.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 (1734)

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite (1929)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D (1909)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Eleanor Alberga: Symphony No. 1, "Strata": Mvt 6 BBC Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Kemp, conductor Album: Strata: Eleanor Alberga Orchestral Works Resonus Classics 10340 Music: 4:02

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op. 26 James Ehnes, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:04

Eleanor Alberga: The Wild Blue Yonder Miranda Cuckson, violin; Blair McMillen, piano Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 12:00

Jessie Montgomery: Strum for String Quartet Stephen Rose, violin; Steven Copes, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Bion Tsang, cello The Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 7:06

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Etude No. 5: Toccata grottesca Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Album: Hamelin: Etudes Hyperion 67789 Music: 4:34

Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Symphony No. 2, Op. 30: Mvt 3 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Most, conductor EBU, Salzburg Festival, Großes Festspielhaus, Salzburg, Austria Music: 10:48

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Stephan Schottstadt and Sebastian Manz: Arias for Woodwind Quintet

Tara Helen O Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Sebastian Manz, clarinet; Jake Thonis, bassoon; Kevin Rivard, horn Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 12:01

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 36 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano EBU, Jane Mallet Theatre, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Toronto, Canada Music: 19:26

14:00 EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION: THE BERLIN PHILHARMONIC

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Gabriela Ortiz Kauyumari

Arturo Márquez Danzón No. 8

Aaron Copland Old American Songs, Set 1

Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua

Roberto Sierra Alegría

Duke Ellington Martin Luther King, from 'Three Black Kings'

Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances, from 'West Side Story'

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

FWM/Aristidou/Sias: Polenc/Bach/Ustvolskaya/Strauss

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

We meet a teen cellist from a large musical family who performs a theatrical piece by Cassadó. An 18-year-old saxophone player with a commitment to community engagement delivers a moving Elegy by Fauré.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

TBA

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Rocket Man: Nic Barlage and the Rise of Cleveland with Nic Barlange

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)