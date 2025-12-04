Miró Quartet Presents "Hearth"

Hearth—Miró Quartet (PentaTone 495)

Here’s an unusual new holiday album presenting traditional carols and seasonal favorites reimagined in original string quartet arrangements by no less than 15 leading contemporary composers. In alphabetical order, they are Clarice Assad, Alex Berko, Michael Begay, Anna Clyne, Reena Esmail, Hyung-ki Joo, Gabriel Kahane, Sam Lipman, Karl Mitze, Kevin Puts, Paola Prestini, Jeff Scott, Derrick Skye, Joel Love & Michi Wiancko. In curating Hearth, Miró—founded at Oberlin 30 years ago—asked each participating composer to select a piece linked to his or her own heritage and personal associations. The result? An eclectic mix of Medieval melodies, merry holiday classics, Texas fiddle music, West African rhythms, and beyond. “What a delightful assortment of musical presents we received!” wrote Miró violist John Largess in the album notes. “We really think the diversity and variety of voices heard and memories shared on this album will represent the many ways we all celebrate and share the holidays together, and the huge range of what the holidays can mean to each one of us.”