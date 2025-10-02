5 things to do in NEO: Pumpkin picking, Polish party and more

Picking and grinning

Warm weather is still with us, which makes it a perfect time to go apple or pumpkin picking. On Saturday, Monroe’s Orchard hosts its Apple Harvest Festival with food, train rides through the cherry orchard and, of course, pumpkin picking. Apple picking is also encouraged at the event in Hiram, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Next stop: Warszawa

There’s a hint of Krakow in the air this weekend at the 35th annual Polish Festival at Cleveland’s historic St. Stanislaus Church. Beginning Friday, enjoy food, dancing and tours of the 19th century building, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. Live music features New Brass Express (Friday), Pan Franek & the Polkatowners (Saturday) and Polka Family (Sunday).

Paris, Milan and Akron

The Rubber City becomes a fashion capital on Saturday at the main branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library. From 1-3 p.m., view historic apparel collected from Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, the Hower House Museum and more. In addition to marking Akron’s bicentennial, there’s also a traveling exhibit from the National First Ladies Library and Museum in Canton, marking America’s semiquincentennial.

Squash the beef

Cleveland’s VegFest presents its first outdoor event Saturday at Lincoln Park in Tremont. Starting at noon, vendors and food trucks offer vegan food and desserts plus info about animal and environmental activism. Admission is free but a donation is suggested.

Jazz and justice

Trumpeter Dominick Farinacci presents a "Modern Warrior EXPERIENCE" event on Tuesday, combining jazz and storytelling. Visit the Cleveland Public Library's MLK branch near University Circle to hear how three Clevelanders overcame "justice system involvement, family tragedy and self-doubt" to thrive. The free, ticketed event starts with a light communal dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m.