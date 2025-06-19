5 Things to do in NEO: Juneteenth events, Cleveland history and more

Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is officially on Thursday, June 19, but Northeast Ohio, which has already been celebrating this month, will continue through this weekend. Canton offers two more days of events, including a block party on Friday and a 5K on Saturday. Events in Youngstown this weekend include a cultural festival, car show and soul food cook-off.

Cleveland History Days

This week kicks off 11 days of Cleveland History events. From the Network to Freedom walking tour on Juneteenth, to a bike tour on Saturday of the Cuyahoga River fire, to events over and under the Veterans Memorial Bridge all weekend. Check out the entire list of what’s offered by Canalway Partners.

ChamberFest

Northeast Ohio’s festival of small ensemble classical music continues its 13th season this weekend. At the Cleveland Institute of Music on Friday night, a program of Schubert and Lutosławski also includes the world premiere of Judith Markovich's "Oh, my son…," A conversation with the composer starts at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at Federated Church in Chagrin Falls, enjoy works by Beethoven and Schoenberg for cello and piano.

Time trip through taverns

Take a virtual pub crawl through Cleveland’s rich history of neighborhood bars this weekend. Meet the colorful characters, many of them immigrants, behind the bars on Friday at the Polish American Cultural Center, or Saturday at the Bohemian National Hall.

Cleveland architecture

Your eyes could go up, up and away during the Downtown Cleveland architectural walking tour on Sunday at 10 a.m. Binoculars are recommended to see details of the city's historic buildings. Register for this free event, produced in conjunction with the Cleveland chapter of the American Institute of Architects.