Board chair: Future of Cleveland International Film Fest a 'significant challenge'

Cleveland International Film Festival Board President Joe Marinucci, in an email addressed to friends of the festival Monday evening, acknowledged that the organization will need to make “difficult decisions” and that there is “a significant challenge in securing a sustainable future for CIFF.”

The email was sent in response to reporting last week by Ideastream Public Media about a mass exodus of CIFF staff and allegations by former staff that Executive Director Hermione Malone, hired last year, had created a “toxic” work environment.

“While there are significant questions ahead that need answering, we all agree that the festival is part of the cultural fabric of our community,” Marinucci wrote.

The staff under Malone’s predecessor, Marcie Goodman, have left, as have almost all of their replacements, in the year Malone has been on the job.

“While Hermione was able to develop some important policies and procedures, almost all of which staff and board acknowledged as much-needed improvements, the festival received resignations of two staff members since the close of this year’s festival, including Artistic Director Mallory Martin,” Marinucci wrote.

He noted that there were “modest gains” in revenue and the largest single screening attendance in CIFF history, with 2,247 attendees, this year.

“Despite those gains, the overall financial results of this year’s festival were below projections and did not get us to where we need to be for organization’s long-term success,” Marinucci said.

Ideastream asked to interview Marinucci and Malone. Malone said they would have no further comment, aside from the statement sent to stakeholders.

Marinucci said in the statement that several consultants will be working with the festival.

One was enlisted to work on issues raised by staff, he said.

“I want to acknowledge that staff members shared their operational concerns with me and other members of the Board. In response, we engaged directly with those individuals to listen and better understand their perspectives. We felt it was important to respond with care and intention,” he wrote. “Working with Hermione, we engaged an external consultant to support the change management necessary during a period of evolving staff structure and organizational culture.”

Another consultant, the DeVos Institute, will “help reimagine and reshape our programming and develop a sustainable revenue model.”

A third consultant, whose brand management work was recently completed, was focused on a vision for the 50th film fest next year, Marinucci wrote.

A nationwide search for new artistic leadership will soon be launched, Marinucci said. He said CIFF will convert to a virtual work environment in August, saving money on rent. He said the festival maintain "deep local roots" local through programming, partnerships and the annual in-person festival.

