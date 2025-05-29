5 things to do in NEO: The art of Cleveland’s past, music in Wooster and more

A view of Cleveland’s past

The Cleveland Public Library's main branch turned 100 this year and continues presenting exhibits showing the city's history. On Friday, it's the opening of "Echoes of Industry." Artist Angelina Patterson explores and honors Cleveland's industrial legacy through her oil paintings of abandoned buildings and decaying machinery.

Art in Little Italy

Summer art shows are everywhere, and the Little Italy Summer Art Walk adds Italian cuisine. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., exhibitors line the historic Mayfield Road, while galleries and studios open their doors for visitors. The show continues Saturday, noon-9 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Be sure to check the neighborhood parking map for visitors before you go.

Kirat Cultural Festival

The Kirat community is part of the larger Bhutanese community in Northeast Ohio. Akron's Kirat Cultural Festival offers a celebration filled with music and food on Sunday, 1-5 p.m. It’s part of the city’s 200th birthday celebrations, happening all summer. The event in People's Park, 760 Elma St., also includes dance presentations, games and more.

Full steam ahead

Cleveland celebrates another centennial this year _—for the Steamship William G. Mather. Starting Saturday, the freighter opens for daily tours (except Mondays). It’s docked behind the Great Lakes Science Center, which offers the new exhibit, “Steam and Steel: Propelling the Future of the Great Lakes.” Visitors can experience simulations of the ship’s boiler and navigation systems, plus operate scale models of the Huletts used to unload ore for much of the 20th century.

Music in Wooster

Wooster wants you to check out Mental Faculties on Thursday and Side Effects on Friday. Those aren’t medical issues; they’re bands. Weekly music is back for the summer in Downtown Wooster, 6-8 p.m. The two groups are followed on Saturday night by Bryson I. Gentry. He's not a Gilded Age land baron, he's a fascinating composer and singer-songwriter who not only plays instruments, he makes them.