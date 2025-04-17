5 things to do in NEO: Akron's Bicentennial, egg hunts and more

Akron’s musical bicentennial

The world premiere of “Festive Fanfare (For Akron's Bicentennial)” happens Tuesday at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by composer Peter Boyer, the piece marks the city’s 200th birthday. The concert features the brass and percussion sections of the Cleveland Orchestra, led by principal trumpet Michael Sachs. The Tuesday Musical program also includes pieces by Mussorgsky, Grainger and others.

Egg-ceptional hunts

Ahead of Easter Sunday, the Cleveland Botanical Garden is hosting a natural seed bomb "egg" hunt. From 9 a.m. until noon, visitors can collect 10 of the seed bombs (which eschew plastic and encourage planting) and trade them for a delicious prize. The event is included with paid admission and features bunny photos. Tower City also hosts an egg hunt from noon until 6 p.m. In Kent, an adult egg hunt on Friday night is followed by one for kids on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Something for Easter beagles

If humans-hunting-eggs isn’t for you, maybe you have a pet? Taps and Tails, billed as “a dog park with a bar,” is inviting pups for their own egg hunt. From 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, the Tremont spot will entice dogs with treat-filled eggs and photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

Lunch, the CIA and the Three Stooges

On Friday, mixed-media artist Mike Rader discusses his work connecting the past with the present. Previous subjects include Charlie Chaplin and Mr. Potato Head (separately), and he’s currently developing a film examining how the Three Stooges’ personalities relate to the creative process. This free event takes place in the school’s Peter B. Lewis Theater starting at 12:15 p.m.

Earth Day in Mentor

At Mentor Marsh on Sunday, there are two opportunities to celebrate nature. At 7:30 a.m., experienced birders lead their weekly walk to observe migration. Then at 2 p.m., set out from the nature center to look for signs of spring ahead of Earth Day on April 22.