5 things to do in NEO: FAN EXPO Cleveland, Yuja Wang and more

FAN EXPO Cleveland

Ever want to meet the stars of your favorite shows? FAN EXPO Cleveland hosts Q&A panels, autograph signings and photo ops with cast and crew of productions like "Supernatural,” "Doctor Who" and "Avatar: The Last Airbender.” On Saturday, the expo highlights Cleveland’s Superman history by featuring the creatives behind decades of Superman comics, shows and movies. There are cosplay contests, a merch marketplace, fan workshops and a family-friendly kid zone for three days of the expo, starting Friday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland.



Blind photography

Massillon Museum presents “ Sight Unseen ,” a collection of work from 12 blind and sight-impaired photographers. Without vision, these artists rely on their four other senses to both express their inner worlds and capture the space around them. The exhibit kicks off Saturday and stays until May 18, with an opening reception on April 5.



Yuja Wang in Cleveland

Pianist Yuja Wang joins the Cleveland Orchestra to play Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Symphony No. 5. Yuja Wang is a Grammy-winning concert pianist from China renowned for her sharp interpretational ability who has performed across the globe. Catch the show Saturday at 8 p.m. or Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Severance Music Center in Cleveland.



Stark County student artwork

“ The Stark County High School Art Exhibition ” returns for its 34th edition at the Canton Museum of Art with over 100 2D and 3D pieces from 18 high schools in Stark County. In addition to competing for scholarship prizes, students can sell their work to the public, with awards announced in a ceremony Friday. The museum offers free admission for the duration of the show, which is on view until April 5.



A Latino superhero story