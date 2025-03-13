5 to do in NEO: St. Patrick’s Day parade, Banned Book Swap and more

St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland

Irish dancing, bagpipe bands and decorated floats fill Downtown Cleveland once again for the 185th edition of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade . This year’s theme celebrates the life of Ireland’s patron saint, Brigid. The parade kicks off Monday at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection between E. 18th Street and Superior Avenue and ends at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.



Astronomy in Youngstown

Discover what moons look like up close at Youngstown State University’s free planetarium show, Moons: Worlds of Mystery . Every Friday and Saturday in March at 8 p.m., marvel at asteroids, the Kuiper belt and hundreds of moons orbiting five of the eight planets in our solar system at the Ward Beecher Planetarium in Youngstown.



Banned books

Bring your favorite controversial books to Mac’s Backs for a free Banned Book Swap . Check out the selection of historically banned books, trade with other guests or participate in a discussion on literary censorship Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry Village.



Grief and motherhood on stage

Karamu House presents “ Weathering ,” the story of a mother’s journey through the grieving process. Centered around confessional stories from different women in the community about their experiences with pregnancy, loss and childbirth, the play is rated PG-15 for mature content surrounding birth. Performances run until March 30 at Karamu’s Jelliffe Theatre in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.



A musical spelling bee