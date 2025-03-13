© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

5 to do in NEO: St. Patrick’s Day parade, Banned Book Swap and more

Ideastream Public Media | By Lucas Yang
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Flagbearers in green jackets carry Irish and U.S. flags in a street.
Gabriel Kramer
/
Ideastream Public Media
Flagbearers walk in the 2022 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Join the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Cleveland, attend a planetarium show in Youngstown or see a spelling bee musical in Akron.

St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland

Irish dancing, bagpipe bands and decorated floats fill Downtown Cleveland once again for the 185th edition of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year’s theme celebrates the life of Ireland’s patron saint, Brigid. The parade kicks off Monday at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection between E. 18th Street and Superior Avenue and ends at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Astronomy in Youngstown

Discover what moons look like up close at Youngstown State University’s free planetarium show, Moons: Worlds of Mystery. Every Friday and Saturday in March at 8 p.m., marvel at asteroids, the Kuiper belt and hundreds of moons orbiting five of the eight planets in our solar system at the Ward Beecher Planetarium in Youngstown.

Banned books

Bring your favorite controversial books to Mac’s Backs for a free Banned Book Swap. Check out the selection of historically banned books, trade with other guests or participate in a discussion on literary censorship Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry Village.

Grief and motherhood on stage

Karamu House presents “Weathering,” the story of a mother’s journey through the grieving process. Centered around confessional stories from different women in the community about their experiences with pregnancy, loss and childbirth, the play is rated PG-15 for mature content surrounding birth. Performances run until March 30 at Karamu’s Jelliffe Theatre in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

A musical spelling bee

The University of Akron’s professional theater-in-residence, Rubber City Theatre, performs “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this month. The Tony-winning comedy is about six pubescent spelling bee participants and invites audience members to join the competition. The show plays at the University of Akron’s Guzzetta Hall Friday until March 22.
