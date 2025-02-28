Cleveland International Film Festival releases 2025 lineup

The 2025 Cleveland International Film Festival schedule is out, with 302 films coming from 60 countries to Playhouse Square.

Five U.S. premieres show in Cleveland during the fest, which runs March 27-April 5: “A Sister’s Tale” (Switzerland, France and Iran), “Gulizar” (Turkey, Kosovo), “Honeymoon” (Ukraine), “My Friend An Delie” (China) and “My Chest Is Full of Sparks” (Mexico).

The opening night film, “For Worse,” screens at the Connor Palace Theatre, followed by a talk-back session with writer-director Amy Landecker. After that, CIFF continues in four other Playhouse Square theaters – one fewer than last year. CIFF Executive Director Hermione Malone said the move is one way to create sustainability for the festival as streaming has grown in popularity and in-person attendance has not returned to pre-COVID levels.

“I wouldn't raise a red flag of alarm,” she said. “I would say, like a lot of arts organizations across the country, we are thinking critically about what creates value: How we create compelling experiences, how we continue to showcase the best in independent film, but how we do so in a manner that is sustainable."

It’s the 49th annual fest, but the first for Malone who came aboard last year. One change she’s implementing is greater outreach to visitors after the festival.

"When I was interviewing for the job, one of the questions I asked is, 'How do we hear from people who aren't our most enthusiastic supporters?'" she said.

CIFF solicited audience feedback after the last festival and as a result they are planning to create more programming opportunities throughout the year.

Also new this year, CIFF will feature a local vendor marketplace in the lobby of the Mimi Ohio Theatre. On April 5, Family Day has been expanded to include more kid-friendly features alongside a program of shorts.

"We're hoping to have some arts and crafts,” she said. “We're going to have a cereal bar for the kids. That's something that we are committed to: Bringing to families a more affordable and inclusive way to try to get more folks out to experience the festival."

Separate programs in the Local Heroes series run on April 1 and 2, featuring shorts with strong Northeast Ohio ties. Student shorts with local ties play on April 3. Malone said it’s part of their outreach to 19,000 students throughout the school year.

"I've been really surprised by how many people are not aware of the work we do throughout the academic school year to engage students," she said. "We expect to have 4,000 or so students in grades 5-12 coming down in the mornings during some days of the festival for our FilmSlam program. They're not only going to see films but also get to engage with and ask questions of filmmakers."