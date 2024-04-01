Preview what’s showing at 2024 Cleveland International Film Festival

The 48th Cleveland International Film Festival kicks off as the city heats up with sports and solar eclipse fever this week. More than 100 feature-length films and more than 200 shorts screen in Playhouse Square Wednesday night through April 13. After that, the festival moves online again for another eight days of streaming.

Here’s a sampling of what’s showing, with insights from Mallory Martin, the festival’s artistic director.

“All You Hear is Noise”

2024 SBIFF Trailer - All You Hear is Noise

From boxing to basketball to track and field stories, the festival has a wide range of sports films scheduled. “All You Hear Is Noise” is one of those, with LeBron James as an executive producer. The film follows three athletes competing at the Special Olympics World Games.

“It has all the elements of a good sports documentary,” Martin said. “But also, it really focuses on these three individuals and also them coming back home to deal with a world that doesn't prioritize their needs.”

The three athletes will be at the festival along with director Ned Castle.

Showing in Connor Palace Thursday at 7:25 p.m. and Friday at 12:10 p.m. The film is also available online with CIFF48 Streams.

“This is a Film About the Black Keys”

This is a film about The Black Keys. | Scene | The Black Keys Origin Story

Trace the roots of Akron rock duo Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney with the plainly titled “This Is a Film About the Black Keys.”

The documentary includes plenty of footage of Akron, including some of the area’s old concert venues, Martin said.

The doc screens as the Black Keys latest album, "Ohio Players," drops Friday.

Showing in the KeyBank State Theatre Friday at 7:35 p.m.

“Dandelion”

"Dandelion" "Dandelion" stars KiKi Layne as a struggling musician from Ohio.

“Dandelion” is directed by Nicole Riegel, an Ohio native and returning filmmaker to CIFF. Her debut film, “Holler,” was about a teen torn between her hometown and pursuing her own dreams.

In “Dandelion,” a struggling singer-songwriter from Cincinnati pursues her music dreams and ends up in South Dakota.

“This is another film that I think really has Nicole's sort of signature mark on it in terms of a quiet kind of indie drama that really, you know, sticks with you after watching it,” Martin said.

Showing in Connor Palace April 13 at 11:50 a.m.

“American Delivery”

American Delivery - Film Opening Teaser

“American Delivery” spotlights nurses in Cleveland and Dayton fighting for maternal health, particularly for women of color. The film gets its world premiere at the festival.

Representatives from Cleveland’s MetroHealth System and the nonprofit First Year Cleveland share their perspectives in a panel discussion after the Sunday screening, Martin said.

Showing in the Mimi Ohio Theatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The film is also available online with CIFF48 Streams.

“Porcelain War”

"Porcelain War" "Porcelain War" tells the story of artists making figurines in Ukraine as the war continues.

Three artists have been making porcelain figurines in Kharkiv amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Winner of the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for a documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, “Porcelain War” focuses on people pressing forward in Ukraine.

“It's a tough watch in some ways to see how devastated their country has become,” Martin said. “But also, it's a really, you know, humanistic look at people not giving up, and especially when it comes to art helping them get through it.”

Showing in the Allen Theatre April 12 at 11:55 a.m.

“Sugarcane”

"Sugarcane" The documentary "Sugarcane" digs into generational trauma from abuses at a school for Indigenous children.

“Sugarcane” examines the abuse of Indigenous children at a boarding school in Canada and the long-term effects on the victims and their families.

“This is a tough, but really beautiful film,” Martin said, adding that its director also won an award at Sundance.

Showing in the Upper Allen Theatre Saturday at 11:50 a.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

“Ghostlight”

"Ghostlight" A construction worker joins a theater production in the wake of family tragedy in "Ghostlight."

After a family tragedy, a construction worker ends up processing his emotions in a community production of “Romeo and Juliet.”

“It’s hilarious, it’s sad, it’s everything that’s kind of wrapped up within one movie that anybody that watches will never be able to forget,” Martin said.

Showing in the KeyBank State Theatre April 11 at 11:55 a.m. and April 12 at 7:15 p.m.

“Puffin Rock and the New Friends”

Puffin Rock and The New Friends Official Trailer 2023

A family-friendly option at the festival is “Puffin Rock and the New Friends,” a feature-length film from the Irish animated series, which streams on Netflix.

An hour before the screening, there will be crafts and space for kids to run around in the Upper Allen lobby, Martin said.

Showing in the Allen Theatre April 13 at 2:35 p.m. The film is also available online with CIFF48 Streams.

