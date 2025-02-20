5 things to do in NEO: Black music history, Brite Winter and more

Black music history

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame visits Cleveland to spotlight photos and artifacts from Cleveland’s historic Motown and jazz venue Leo’s Casino. The show features memorabilia from R&B legends like Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick and Ohio favorites The O’Jays. The one-night-only exhibit is at the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center in University Circle Friday from 5-9 p.m.

Brite Winter’s Sweet 16

From punk to disco to hip-hop, sample some of the signature sounds of Northeast Ohio at the 16th edition of Cleveland’s Brite Winter music festival . DJ E-V headlines a group of 30 artists based in and from the area, including Chelsea Pastel, The Vumms and Benny Lava and The Guavas. Performances begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Flats East Bank.



Beatlemania

The music carries over to Portage County with Kent Beatlefest . Seventeen bars and restaurants around Kent offer free, live performances from local musicians playing Beatles covers and original songs Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. Hear tribute acts like Abbey Road play the Beatles’ original instrument models or listen to Opus 216 use violin and double bass to give the songs a classical makeover.



Cleveland Kurentovanje

Celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of spring with Northeast Ohio’s Slovenian community at the Cleveland Kurentovanje . Attend an online talk with a curator of the Slovenian Ethnographic Museum at 6 p.m. Friday, a polka bonfire at the Slovenian National Home at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and a film screening at Cleveland State University next Thursday at 7 p.m. The week of activities culminates in a festival and parade on March 1 at the Slovenian National Home.



Art in Akron