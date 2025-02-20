5 things to do in NEO: Black music history, Brite Winter and more
Embrace the winter cold with live music or learn about a historic Black music venue this weekend in Northeast Ohio.
Black music history
The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame visits Cleveland to spotlight photos and artifacts from Cleveland’s historic Motown and jazz venue Leo’s Casino. The show features memorabilia from R&B legends like Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick and Ohio favorites The O’Jays. The one-night-only exhibit is at the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center in University Circle Friday from 5-9 p.m.
Brite Winter’s Sweet 16
From punk to disco to hip-hop, sample some of the signature sounds of Northeast Ohio at the 16th edition of Cleveland’s Brite Winter music festival. DJ E-V headlines a group of 30 artists based in and from the area, including Chelsea Pastel, The Vumms and Benny Lava and The Guavas. Performances begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Flats East Bank.
Beatlemania
The music carries over to Portage County with Kent Beatlefest. Seventeen bars and restaurants around Kent offer free, live performances from local musicians playing Beatles covers and original songs Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. Hear tribute acts like Abbey Road play the Beatles’ original instrument models or listen to Opus 216 use violin and double bass to give the songs a classical makeover.
Cleveland Kurentovanje
Celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of spring with Northeast Ohio’s Slovenian community at the Cleveland Kurentovanje. Attend an online talk with a curator of the Slovenian Ethnographic Museum at 6 p.m. Friday, a polka bonfire at the Slovenian National Home at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and a film screening at Cleveland State University next Thursday at 7 p.m. The week of activities culminates in a festival and parade on March 1 at the Slovenian National Home.
Art in Akron
Explore Summit Artspace’s winter exhibits, which include a collection of ceramics by four local artists, industrial sculpture, mixed-media drawings, abstract calligraphy paintings and a curated show featuring art exploring “radical softness.” Summit Artspace is free and open on Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The five exhibits run through March 15.