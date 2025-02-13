5 things to do in NEO: Romantic dramas, Lunar New Year and more

‘Love Me Until Madness’

Cleveland’s LatinUs Theater Company presents “ Quiéreme Hasta la Locura ,” or “Love Me Until Madness,” a 1960s drama about two church singers in Argentina whose lives are intertwined after they almost kill each other. Playing at the Pivot Center of Art, Dance and Expression in Spanish with English subtitles, the show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. until March 2.

A date at the opera

“ Speed Dating Tonight !” Michael Ching’s comedy opera about the perils of modern dating comes to the Cleveland Museum of Art in University Circle. The Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Opera performs a series of five-minute speed dates set to an original score parodying iconic opera melodies. Ching composed two bonus dates specifically for this Cleveland production, which shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.



Young artist takeover

Check out Mario Arteaga’s “ Heated ,” the latest exhibit in Massillon Museum’s Studio M series featuring work from local students or recent graduates. Arteaga, a Kent State alumnus, fashions structural materials like steel, plywood and concrete into sculptures that embody his feelings about running away from home in Chicago. The exhibit is free and opens Saturday, running until March 9.



Ring in the new year

Akron’s annual Lunar New Year Festival returns this Saturday with martial arts and dance performances, Asian food vendors and a themed marketplace. The Akron Civic Theatre’s doors open at 3:30 p.m. while the performances start at 6 p.m. End the night with a fireworks show over Downtown Akron’s newly renovated Lock 3 outdoor space.



Love songs in Huron