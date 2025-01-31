Seraphic Fire's "Steal Away"

Steal Away: The African American Concert Spiritual – Seraphic Fire, Patrick Dupré Quigley (SFM 15)

The Negro spiritual is a genre as quintessentially American as any other. It was born of a time and of a people, merging African cultural influences with Christianity. The writers of these spirituals, whose names are often lost to history, often drew parallels between the plight of the enslaved Israelites of the Bible and their own lived experiences. The concert spiritual is as much an idea as a genre – one that elevates the stories, the expression, and the artistic merit of these songs alongside anything in the Western canon. In the hands of Seraphic Fire, fifteen spirituals are treated with sincerity and the finest vocal dexterity – all while eschewing the excesses that often blight lesser arrangements. These arrangements aren’t afraid to be beautiful or joyous but remain refreshingly direct. Solos abound as well, including the artistry of Cleveland favorites Amanda Crider and Reginald Mobley. This album of spirituals is a beautiful way to celebrate Black History Month.