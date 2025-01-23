5 things to do in NEO: ‘Sci-Fi + Hollywood,’ ice festivals and more

Movie props in Warren

Appreciate the art of a Warren native who ran a movie prop business for more than 40 years with "Sci-Fi + Hollywood: The Art of John Zabrucky.” The exhibit showcases works he created for “Star Trek,” “Men In Black,” “Blade Runner” and other movies and TV shows. Zabrucky donated the items to the Trumbull County Historical Society for the Museum of Science Fiction and Fantasy Arts, which doesn't have a physical space ready for visitors yet. The Medici Museum of Art in Warren hosts this exhibit through June 28, with an opening reception Friday, 5-8 p.m., where you can meet Zabrucky.



Ice festivals

For the third year, Crocker Park in Westlake hosts a weekend-long ice festival, featuring ice carvings, live music and character meet-and-greets for kids. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., visitors can view ice sculptures and live demonstrations through Sunday at 6 p.m. In Kirtland, the Ice Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark also returns Friday at 5:30 p.m., with sculptures and live carvings, including a battle of fire and ice later that evening. The festivities continue Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including the speed-carving competition.

Mingle at moCa in Cleveland

Usher in the next season of exhibits featuring abstract and colorful works by British artist Harminder Judge, nature-infused art by Gala Porras-Kim of Los Angeles and a tribute to Black motherhood organized with local nonprofit Birthing Beautiful Communities at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. The preview celebration at moCa kicks off Friday at 6 p.m., and Judge gives a talk about his art at 7. The three exhibits run through June 1.



Celebrate the Gershwins in Cleveland

The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and the Musical Theater Project join forces to pay tribute to “Girl Crazy,” the musical comedy from 1930. Enjoy a concert version of the show at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland Saturday night at 7:30. Composed by George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin, popular songs from the musical include “I’ve Got Rhythm” and “Embraceable You.”



Mother Goose in Akron

Barberton’s Magical Theatre Company presents Mother Goose in the Akron Civic Theatre’s grand lobby Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The interactive show is designed for youngsters to learn traditional songs and rhymes. The performance is ticketed, but audience members age 4 and under attend for free.

