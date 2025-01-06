Artist Edward E. Parker gets long delayed recognition for statue in Cleveland Cultural Gardens

There’s a Booker T. Washington quote which could apply to East Cleveland artist Edward E. Parker: “Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.”

Parker created a bust of the civil rights leader for Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens in the 1970s. Almost five decades later, on the brink of retirement, Parker’s finally being recognized for his creation.

“I know my name was on the original, but when they did it in stone, they left the name off for some reason,” he said. “I don’t understand that.”

Lori Ashyk, the cultural gardens’ executive director, only learned of the name omission last month.

“I think some of that information has been lost throughout the decades, and we wanted to make sure he got his proper recognition,” she said.

The bust is in the American Cultural Garden, which is currently being refurbished. Garden officials say they’re working to find a reinstallation date for the piece - this time with the artist's name. The garden’s webpage has already been updated with the artist’s information.

Cleveland Cultural Garden The Booker T. Washington bust has been part of Cleveland's Cultural Gardens for five decades, and it is finally being updated with artist Edward E. Parker's name.

"[The statue] caused quite a stir because of Booker T. Washington’s influence: There were those who supported him and there were those who didn't support him,” said Obie Shelton, executive director of the African American garden. “The fact that they would choose an African American artist to celebrate the legacy of African Americans in Cleveland was significant.”

He and Ashyk presented Parker with a plaque to recognize his work during an event in November at Mt. Zion Congregational Church in University Circle. Parker is a longtime member and also created much of the artwork in the building. Parker's friend, Dr. Kim Bogan, put together the luncheon to recognize him as he faces health challenges.

“It’s important for us to acknowledge people … to let people know, ‘We see you. You have impacted my life,” she said. “He always tells me to ‘Remember who you are, and you have to follow through with that because somebody’s waiting on you.’”

Author George Fraser called his friend of 50 years a “servant leader.”

“Ed’s not only a brilliant painter, sculptor and visual artist, he embodies the essence of creativity, compassion and commitment to community,” he said.

Parker’s response to the afternoon of love?

“I’m a great guy!”

From Pittsburgh to East Cleveland

Parker was born in Pittsburgh in 1941 and moved to Toledo as a child. He studied at the Toledo Museum of Art in elementary school and later earned degrees from Central State University and Kent State University. He taught art education in the Cleveland Public Schools and at Cuyahoga Community College for nearly 20 years.

In 1982, he purchased a vacant former nursing home and turned it into the Edward E. Parker Creative Arts Complex.

Antunesia Harris called Parker a mentor. She said his investment in East Cleveland, when many residents were leaving, was a sign that he had found his niche by going against the grain.

“I think that he was just so far ahead of his time to purchase a space that allows him to make art, allows him to receive clients, allows him to do shows, but every month there are four apartments that are paying rent,” she said. “That’s a way to actually offset your costs.”

As Parker has been transitioning to retirement, he has been winding down the complex and said he hopes to donate the space to a local university that could keep it running. From the building, he’s created murals, statues and more. Some of his best-known works are religious pieces inside of Mt. Zion and paintings of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.