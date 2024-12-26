5 things to do in NEO: ‘Winter Toyland,’ Chanukah parade and more

Toys from the past

Seasonal memories often include thoughts of toys from childhood. Tap into that nostalgia with the “Winter Toyland” exhibit at the Western Reserve Historical Society’s Cleveland History Center in University Circle through Jan. 12. There is an elaborate holiday village with nine trains as well as displays dedicated to kids’ music, toys and clothing from the past. While there, admire “toys” featured in other current museum exhibits, such as “Wild Horses: 60 Years of Ford’s Mustang” and “All Dolled Up: 200 Years of Dolls and Miniatures.”



Family fun at Penitentiary Glen

The annual indoor Candy Land game continues daily at Lake Metroparks’ Penitentiary Glen in Kirtland through the end of the year. The interactive experience provides wildlife education inside the nature center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Saturday for extra fun between noon and 3 p.m. with s’mores around an outdoor campfire as well as animal chats at 1 and 3 p.m.



Boars Head and Yule Log

Join an Elizabethan Christmas pageant with the 62nd annual Boars Head and Yule Log Festival at Trinity Cathedral Church in Cleveland Saturday. Be prepared to sing some familiar carols with the choir, which includes participants from various denominations around the region. The two Saturday performances at 2 and 4:30 p.m. are free to attend and seating is first come, first served.



Brew at the Zoo

The Akron Zoo hosts a party for adults Saturday among its bright Wild Lights display with Brew at the Zoo: Holiday Special. Sample beers and wines from local businesses, such as Paradigm Shift Brewery of Massillon and White Timbers Winery of Wadsworth. The ticketed event is for adults 21 and older only from 6-9 p.m.



Chanukah parade

Celebrate the Festival of Lights taking in the Light After Dark Happy Chanukah Menorah Parade. Vehicles aglow with menorahs step off at 4 p.m. from Legacy Village in Lyndhurst on Sunday, the fifth night of Chanukah. The parade drives through neighboring communities, with a detailed map available here, before returning to Legacy Village.