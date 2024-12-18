From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Drive-Thru Steer Narrowly Wins the Pet Vote
A total of five votes separated the top three candidates in the Dec. 13 Pet News of the Week vote - and Magnum the steer prevailed! Thank you for voting - and thank you for caring about these animals and their owners.
NOTE: Your Queen of the Morn will be out the week of Dec. 23, bestowing gifts on her subjects. As a result, there will be no Pet News, which will resume on Dec. 30.