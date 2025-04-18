© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Senior Dog Wins Apr. 11 Pet News of the Week in a Tie-Breaker

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT
Magui RF
/
Shutterstock

WCLV listeners on April 11 voted for the senior dog whose owners were considering putting the animal down because it triggered severe allergy symptoms in the owners and their child. But along came Dominique, with the encouragement of her boyfriend, who took the otherwise healthy dog in.

Placing second was the story from Toledo about the kittens who were found on the ground, except for one kitten who scampered up a tall tree, which required the animal shelter to call a cat-rescuing service from Cleveland.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber