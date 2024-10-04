More than $400,000 in arts grants awarded in Summit County

Summit County’s arts advocacy agency, ArtsNow, on Thursday announced $402,322 in arts and culture grants. ArtsNow Executive Director Nicole Mullet said the 29 projects were chosen based on how they fulfill the Akron/Summit Cultural Plan.

“The beautiful thing about the cultural plan... that is unique nationally is that it was really driven by the community,” she said. “There isn't a municipality or an organization that owns this. We've seen artists, for-profits, not-for-profits, city governments, everyone come together."

The list of grantees includes long-established arts groups such as Tuesday Musical, Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Art x Love and the Akron Pops Orchestra. Yet Mullet said they also considered less conventional projects.

“The cultural plan encompasses arts, culture and environment,” she said. “We're very aware that our public spaces are vitally important to the health of our communities, and we believe that creative and thoughtful design is a key part of that. So, the city of Barberton is receiving $10,000 to advance their arts master plan, and that's going to be taking a strategic look at how they're investing in public spaces.”

The cities of Stow and Green are receiving funds for similar projects. In Hudson, a grant will go toward construction of an inclusive playground for people of all abilities.

ArtsNow is also supporting a series of workshops on self-care for writers from the University of Akron Press and a kids’ fashion show and international music workshop at Akron’s Himalayan Arts Language and Cultural Academy.

“It's really looking at how fashion crosses culture and diverse communities and becomes a platform for cultural change,” she said.

The Black Excellence Arts Collective launched the BE (Black Excellence) Arts Festival in 2023. Founders Stephanie Stewart and Randi Mull plan to use their $10,000 grant for marketing and also to take the pressure of their own pocketbooks.

“The grant will allow us to offer some of our vending spaces at a lower rate,” Mull said. “There's a community of people who have expressed interest in the festival but may not have been able to pay for the space. We've sponsored a lot of spaces for the past two years, but this will also help us sponsor those spaces and not necessarily lose any funds.”

Stewart said most artists were from Akron and Cleveland in 2023, but there were also a number of participants from Columbus. In 2025, she hopes extra marketing will get the word out even further.

“I think we do not celebrate enough for the artists and the talent that's within our Black community, because we have some gems out there,” she said.



Carrying out a plan

The region's 15-year cultural plan has 10 points, including a focus on K-12 arts programing and greater investment in public art. This year, Mullet and the ArtsNow team fielded more than $1.46 million in applications, and the finalists were chosen by a panel of artists and community members. The 2025 slate is the second year for the ArtsForward grants, and the fifth year for the cultural plan. Mullet calls the evolution “beautifully messy.”

“Ownership really belongs to the community, so there's projects that are moving forward at a micro level - a neighborhood or a block,” she said. “And there are really big initiatives… at a really strategic countywide level.”

Mullet said that matching funds from the Knight Foundation have allowed ArtsNow to award more than $850,000 in grants over the past two years.

ArtsForward Grant recipients

Akron Honey, $15,000

Food Cluster Activation

Akron Pops Orchestra, $4,673

Harmony Through the Ages

Art x Love, $19,875

Akron Stories

Asian Services in Action, $12,000

“Dreams of My Homeland" Pilot Project

Autumn Bland, $15,778

Pandemic Postscripts

City of Barberton Art Master Plan, $9,999

Ballet in the City, $12,500

Silver Steps: Ballet for Seniors

Black Excellence Arts Collective, $10,000

BE Arts Festival

City of Green Art & Culture Plan, $25,000

City of Stow Public Arts Master Plan, $25,000

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, $10,000

Complex Chords

Curated Storefront Artist Residency Program at The I Promise School, $25,000

Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, $25,000

Pantone of the Cuyahoga River Project

Global Ties Akron, $14,000

Global Threads Women Artrepreneurs

Hearts for Music Inc., $4,691

Special Needs Orchestra Technology Investment

Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival/City of Akron, $14,999

Pilobolus at Play - Reaching out in Akron

Himalayan Arts Language and Cultural Academy, $10,000

World on Stage

Hudson Inclusive Playground, $10,000

MooreDunson Co., $14,000

A Day To Remember

Music at Bath Concert Series, $5,000

To diversify and grow the Music at Bath Concert Series

Northside Marketplace, $24,500

Maker Sessions at Northside Marketplace

Ohio Shakespeare Festival, $8,000

Free Student Matinee performances of “Romeo & Juliet”

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens JazzFest, $12,000

The Movement Project, $13,000

Akron Concert Series 2025

Theresa Göttl Brightman, $8,617

40 over 40 A Poetry Anthology

Tinker’s Creek Watershed Partners, $9,999

Art for Conservation: Student Rain Barrel Design and Community Space Beautification

Tuesday Musical, $25,000

The Concert Truck Rolls Into Town: Redefining the Concert Experience for All

University of Akron Press, $4,691

Finding a Shell: How to Care for Yourself as a Writer

White Rabbit Galleries, $14,000

Creative Connections Courses

