5 things to do in Northeast Ohio: Kent Rocks, Tremont Arts Fest and more

Kent Rocks Music Fest

Kent comes alive with music several times a year, and one of those times is this weekend. The 3rd Annual Kent Rocks Music Fest features live performances at 24 venues on Friday night. Performers offer a variety of rock styles, from Feckweed, an acid rock band, to Josee McGee playing soulful acoustic tunes to Socrates and the Philosophers, which bills itself as “4 dudes who live to rock out and eat pizza.”

India Festival USA

Diwali isn't for another seven weeks, but you can still celebrate South Asian culture with India Festival USA on Saturday. It's 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. This annual event includes a talent show plus a free Taste of India exhibition hall.

Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival

Food, music and art: For 25 years, the Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival has been a harbinger of autumn in Cleveland. It kicks off Saturday and Sunday at noon in Lincoln Park. The event is sectioned into five areas with something for everyone. There’s a children’s village, farmers’ market and areas dedicated to culture, community and artists.

Sci-fi classics in Akron

All weekend, the Nightlight Cinema in Akron presents what it calls an "Interstellar double feature.” Catch two classics by acclaimed French animator and filmmaker René Laloux. He was awarded the Grand Prix special jury prize at Cannes for 1973's "Fantastic Planet." For 1982's "The Time Masters," he worked with artist Mœbius, who was fresh from crafting concept art for the sci-fi classic "Tron." Showings start Friday night and continue Saturday and Sunday.

Honoring Cleveland composers

The Cleveland Chamber Symphony presents NEOSonicFall Sunday at 7 p.m. at Baldwin Wallace University's Gamble Auditorium. This free concert pays tribute to three deceased Northeast Ohio composers. H. Leslie Adams was recipient of the 2015 Cleveland Arts Prize Lifetime Achievement Award. Loris Ohannes Chobanian helped establish BW's Conservatory of Music Guitar. Donald Erb was a longtime professor of composition at the Cleveland Institute of Music.