5 things to do in NEO: Planes in Akron, Feast in Cleveland and more

Fly the skies of Akron

Fly the friendly skies of Akron this weekend during the Props and Pistons Festival at Akron Fulton Airport. The historic airfield will host aerial acrobatics and aircrafts on display Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Michigan-based Intrepid Helicopters will offer helicopter rides on a first come, first served basis with a separate ticket.

Feast of the Assumption

For the 124th year, the Feast of the Assumption returns to Cleveland this week. The events begin with a solemn Mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, followed by the procession through Little Italy. Experience food, live music, vendors and more at this celebration of culture and faith through Sunday night. Parking can be a challenge in the area, so the neighborhood association has provided information for visitors.

Police vehicles in Medina

Sometimes you see them behind you, but now have a look when they’re in front. Historical law enforcement vehicles will be the stars at the 22nd Annual Cops and Rodders Car Show. This free show will also include non-police classic cars Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Medina County Fair Community Center.

A ‘Summer of Soul’ in Akron

Before PorchRokr takes over Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood on Saturday, head down the street to House Three Thirty for “Summer of Soul.” The documentary includes music from Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King and numerous other soul and R&B greats captured in Harlem in 1969. Doors open for the free Friday showing at 5:30 p.m.

Oktoberfest season

As summer winds to a close, it’s time for "Gemütlichkeit," a German word for "friendship, comfort, warmth and togetherness.” You can find it at the Sommer Oktoberfest at Donauschwaben's German-American Cultural Center in Olmsted Falls. There’s plenty of food and entertainment starting Friday at 4:30 p.m. and continuing through Sunday. Or, head to Crawford County for the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

