© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Cobbs, Cleveland native and Karamu House alum, has passed away

Ideastream Public Media | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 26, 2024 at 6:34 PM EDT
Actor Bill Cobbs
Ga Fullner
/
Shutterstock
Bill Cobbs grew up in Cleveland, graduated from East Tech High School and spent eight years in the U.S. Air Force before making his stage debut at Karamu House in 1969. He passed away Tuesday, just days after his 90th birthday.

Cleveland native and Karamu House alum Bill Cobbs has passed away at age 90.

The veteran actor’s screen work spanned small roles in “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” and “Trading Places” to meaty character parts in “The Color of Money,” “New Jack City” and “Night at the Museum.” On television, he appeared on “Good Times,” “The Sopranos” and even “Sesame Street.” Series work included the role of Tony the bus driver on “The Drew Carey Show” and the main character’s father on “The Gregory Hines Show.”

Cobbs grew up in Cleveland and graduated from East Tech High School. He served eight years in the U.S. Air Force, then worked for IBM and sold cars before debuting at Karamu House in 1969. He credited then-artistic director Reuben Silver for his start. A year later, at age 36, he moved to New York City to further his career.

Cobbs returned to Karamu for its centennial in 2015.

"There was something magical to me about coming to Karamu House and getting on stage for the first time," he told Ideastream’s David C. Barnett. "I think a part of that was having known about the theater here for so many years and not having the nerve to come and be a part of it."

In a career lasted six decades, he played memorable parts in “Air Bud,” “Ghosts of Mississippi,” “The Hudsucker Proxy” and “That Thing You Do!” In 2020, Cobbs won an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program for voice work in the animated Canadian series “Dino Dana.”

Cobbs’ death was first reported on social media by family member Thomas G. Cobbs, who wrote that the actor “passed away peacefully at his home in California.”

Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & InterviewsOhio
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia is a senior reporter for Ideastream Public Media's arts & culture team.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content