5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland’s Parade the Circle, Canton Greek Fest and more

Ideastream Public Media | By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published June 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
A parade of musicians on a street filled with people.
Jean-Marie Papoi
/
Ideastream Public Media
The annual Parade the Circle steps off at noon on Saturday in front of the Cleveland Museum of Art in University Circle.

Celebrate the arts on parade in University Circle, catch jazz under the stars in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, plus get your Greek on in Canton as summer arrives in Northeast Ohio.

Parade the Circle

One of the summer’s signature cultural events returns to University Circle on Saturday. The Cleveland Museum of Art’s Parade the Circle is back to fill Wade Oval with lively music, bright costumes and community-made art, all created under the 2024 theme, “Visions of Harmony.” The parade steps off at noon at the museum’s north entrance. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and find a spot to catch the action anywhere on the parade route along East Avenue and Wade Oval Drive.

Jazz under the stars

Music fuses with nature at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Peninsula on Friday as the ENCORE Chamber Music Institute presents Roma Jazz on a Starry Night. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. against the backdrop of Kendall Lake, acclaimed Finnish guitarist Olli Soikkeli will lead the audience on a journey through the heritage of Roma jazz.

Go Greek in Canton

A celebration of Greek culture is back for its 40th year at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Canton. This year’s Canton Greek Fest runs Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily with plenty of food, music, fun and dance featuring St. Haralambos Hellenic Dancers. The festivities conclude Saturday after dark with a fireworks show.

A celebration of strawberries

The summer festivities continue in Tuscarawas County for the 18th annual Bolivar Strawberry Festival, running Thursday through Saturday. Catch the crowning of the 2024 Strawberry Festival Queen at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by an evening of live music. On Saturday, the Little Miss Shortcake Pageant begins at noon followed by a parade and strawberry-eating contest to round out the event.

Art by the Falls

Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls hosts more than 100 local and national artists for its annual Art by the Falls festival Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The juried show is held this year at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field due to construction by the falls. The fest includes a lineup of live music both days along with food trucks, artist demonstrations and more.
