Recording of the Week

For the Spring Membership Campaign: Bruckner Symphonies

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 19, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
Deutsche Grammophon

Anton Bruckner: Symphonies Nos. 0-9; Richard Wagner: Orchestral Music—Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Andris Nelsons (Deutsche Grammophon 4864528)

The Big Box of CDs for WCLV’s Spring Membership Campaign celebrates the bicentennial of a composer whose music thunders through Severance Music Center on a regular basis: Anton Bruckner! Our Dollar-a-Day thank you gift? The ten Bruckner symphonies from the cycle just completed by the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra led by Andris Nelsons. As one reviewer noted, the LGO has this music imprinted on its DNA. Bruckner’s Symphonies Nos. 0 through 9 on 10 CDs, and eight of the ten discs also contain great Wagner overtures, preludes, and the Siegfried Idyll. Mention the Bruckner-Wagner Set when you call to become a $30/month sustainer. It’s toll-free: 844-903-9903. Or visit us online at wclv.org/donate.
Arts & Culture