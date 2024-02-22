5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland film, Kent Beatles tribute and more

Behind the films

Jon Forman founded the Cleveland International Film Festival in 1977 and is president of Cleveland Cinemas. "Over the past five decades, no one has had a bigger impact on the art-film scene in greater Cleveland," said John Ewing, founder of the Cleveland Cinematheque, which presents a conversation with Forman on Sunday.

Forman will answer audience questions about his career after a showing of Orson Welles’ 1973 classic "F for Fake," the first film shown at CIFF. The movie starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Cinematheque.



Music in Kent

The Beatles made two stops in Cleveland, in 1964 and 1966, but never played Kent. The city still celebrates the Fab Four with an annual Beatlefest, which happens Friday night. Venues throughout Downtown will be alive with music from Beatle-loving musicians as well as tribute bands, such as Abbey Road, the Liverpool Lads and Get Back.

Art for the Masses

The annual Art for the Masses fine art sale is Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in Cleveland Heights. More than 50 local artists will be at the Coventry PEACE Building to get to know patrons in a casual setting, with nothing offered over $250.



Classical guitar from abroad

Puerto Rican guitarist Hermelindo Ruiz and Spanish guitarist Samuel Diz bring music of their native lands to the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland on Sunday. Ruiz's works have been recorded in collaboration with the Cleveland Orchestra. Diz has performed throughout Europe and Africa. They make their Cleveland debut as a duo at 7:30 p.m.



Steel in Cleveland

Steel comes to the silver screen on Monday as a new documentary about Cleveland steelworkers screens at the Capitol Theatre in Gordon Square. "Relighting the Flame" is billed as an "inspiring chant" for communities to “reclaim their industry.” Cleveland-based director Carl Kriss will provide opening remarks along with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and union officials. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the film starts at 5.